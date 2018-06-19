International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

EYE ON AFRICA

Tunisia lose first World Cup match against England (1-2)

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

'Aquarius', refugees and 'Europe's soul'

Read more

THE DEBATE

Colombia's next president: Duque defeats left-wing Petro in runoff

Read more

ENCORE!

Music show: Chiara Civello, Jay-Z and Beyoncé & Solidays festival

Read more

FOCUS

How corruption has damaged Armenia's environment

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

'Changing FARC peace deal would be a huge historical error for Colombia'

Read more

TALKING EUROPE

EU ombudsman: 'Just raising an issue can be sufficient to change things'

Read more

TALKING EUROPE

Trouble in the eurozone: New Italian government puts pressure on establishment

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Americas

Trump orders creation of military 'space force'

© Brendan Smialowski / AFP | US President Donald Trump speaks before the National Space Council meeting in the East Room of the White House on June 18, 2018 in Washington,DC.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-06-19

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said he was ordering the creation of a sixth branch of the military to focus on space, a move critics said could harm the Air Force.

"It is not enough to merely have an American presence in space. We must have American dominance in space," Trump said before a meeting of his National Space Council.

"We are going to have the Air Force and we're going to have the 'Space Force.' Separate but equal. It is going to be something," he said later.

The United States is a member of the 1967 Outer Space Treaty, which bars the stationing of weapons of mass destruction in space and only allows for the use of the moon and other celestial bodies for peaceful purposes.

The idea of a Space Force has been raised before, by Trump and previous administrations, with proponents saying it would make the Pentagon more efficient.

It has also faced criticism from senior military officials.

Air Force Chief of Staff General David Goldfein told a 2017 congressional hearing that creating a new space branch would "move us in the wrong direction."

The Air Force oversees most of the country's space-related military activity.

The move would require the budgetary approval of the U.S. Congress, which has been divided on the idea.

"Thankfully, the president can't do it without Congress because now is NOT the time to rip the Air Force apart. Too many missions at stake," U.S. Senator Bill Nelson, a Democrat, said on Twitter.

Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White said the department's policy board would prepare to implement Trump's order.

"Working with Congress, this will be a deliberate process with a great deal of input from multiple stakeholders," White said in a statement.

In December, the president signed a directive that he said would enable astronauts to return to the moon and eventually lead a mission to Mars. He has ordered the government to review regulations on commercial space flights.

Americans first landed on the moon in 1969, reaching a goal set by former President John F. Kennedy in 1961 and capping a decade-long space race between Washington and Moscow.

Since then, U.S. efforts to explore beyond the Earth's orbit have largely focused on remote spacecraft that do not have human crew members, though American presidents have raised the idea of sending humans back to the moon or further.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2018-06-19

  • USA

    Trump sending Americans back to the moon

    Read more

  • SPACE

    Chinese space station Tiangong-1 comes down over Pacific

    Read more

  • TECHNOLOGY

    SpaceX's big new rocket blasts off for Mars carrying red sports car

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility