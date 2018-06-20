International News 24/7

 

Americas

Trump to sign something ‘pre-emptive’ to avoid immigrant family separations

© Mandel Ngan, AFP | US President Donald Trump speaks on immigration during a meeting with members of Congress at the White House on June 20, 2018 in Washington, DC.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2018-06-20

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would sign something “pre-emptive” soon to solve the problem of immigrant families being separated at the US southern border.

"We want to keep families together," Trump said at the White House.

Recent videos of youngsters in cages and an audiotape of wailing children have sparked anger at home from groups ranging from clergy to influential business leaders, as well as condemnation from abroad.

It was not immediately clear what Trump, who had previously blamed the family separations on Democrats, would sign. An earlier report from Fox News Channel said the Trump administration was considering an executive order that would allow immigrant families who cross the border illegally to stay together longer than is currently permitted.

Trump, speaking to reporters at the White House, said he hoped his measure would be matched with legislation in the US Congress. The House of Representatives was to vote on Thursday on two bills designed to halt the practice of separating families and to address other immigration issues. But Republicans said they were uncertain if either measure would have enough support to be approved.

Trump campaigned on stopping illegal immigration and has fiercely defended his administration’s actions. He had called on Democratic lawmakers to stop the family separations, even though his fellow Republicans control both chambers in Congress and his own administration implemented the current policy.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP and REUTERS)

