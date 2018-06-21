Latest update : 2018-06-21
Allez les Bleus! Exploring France's love of football
With the World Cup in full swing, we explore France's love of football, the so-called national sport. Many people hope Team France (known as "Les Bleus") will repeat history and win the competition like they did back in 1998. Though 20 years ago, that victory still inspires today's fans. Meanwhile, women's football is gaining ground in the country, though work remains to be done for "Les Bleus" to gain as much interest and respect as the men's team.
