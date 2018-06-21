International News 24/7

 

FRENCH CONNECTIONS

A quirky, insider’s guide to understanding France and the French, from the sublime to the ridiculous. Thursday at 1.45 pm.

Latest update : 2018-06-21

Allez les Bleus! Exploring France's love of football

With the World Cup in full swing, we explore France's love of football, the so-called national sport. Many people hope Team France (known as "Les Bleus") will repeat history and win the competition like they did back in 1998. Though 20 years ago, that victory still inspires today's fans. Meanwhile, women's football is gaining ground in the country, though work remains to be done for "Les Bleus" to gain as much interest and respect as the men's team.

>> What remains of multicultural France that won 1998 World Cup?

By Florence VILLEMINOT

Archives

2018-06-07 Florence VILLEMINOT

No smoking: Is a major cultural change underway in France?

When you think about a stereotypical French person, you often imagine them with a glass of wine in one hand and a cigarette in the other - but how true is that cliché? The idea...

Read more

2018-05-31 Sport

Game, set and match: France's love of Roland-Garros

This week we explore the ins and outs of the French Open, known as Roland-Garros here in France. The tennis tournament is one of the four Grand Slam tournaments in the calendar...

Read more

2018-05-25 Florence VILLEMINOT

The French are so rude! Or is it just a misunderstanding?

FRANCE 24 brings you its brand new monthly show, French Connections Plus. In this first episode, Florence Villeminot and Genie Godula explore the ins and outs of French...

Read more

2018-05-17 Florence VILLEMINOT

What’s left of the spirit of May 68?

This month, France is marking the 50th anniversary of May 68, a social and cultural revolution considered a major turning point in French society. Students and workers joined...

Read more

See all the archives

