International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

FRENCH CONNECTIONS

Allez les Bleus! Exploring France's love of football

Read more

IN THE PRESS

Burger King pulls ad offering burgers for women impregnated by World Cup stars

Read more

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

Outcry over migrant family separations in US

Read more

PERSPECTIVE

Turkey's crackdown: 'This is unprecedented on many levels'

Read more

PEOPLE & PROFIT

Clocking out: South Korea prepares for shorter working week

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Boeing sales chief: 'We depend on China'

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Eritrea to send delegation to Ethiopia for peace talks

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

US media: Outraged and outrageous on immigration

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

How do migrants affect the labour market?

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Middle East

Israeli PM Netanyahu’s wife charged with fraud

© Gali Tibbon, AFP file picture | Sara Netanyahu was charged with fraud and breach of trust on June 21, 2018 after a long police probe into allegations she falsified household expenses.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-06-21

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's wife Sara was charged on Thursday with fraud and breach of trust after a long police probe into allegations she falsified household expenses, the justice ministry said.

"The Jerusalem district prosecutor a short time ago filed charges against the prime minister's wife," the ministry said.

The allegations announced last year are that she and an aide falsely declared there were no cooks available at the prime minister's official residence and ordered from outside caterers at public expense.

The cost amounted to "over 350,000 shekels ($97,000))", the justice ministry said.

She has denied any wrongdoing.

Her husband is himself under investigation on suspicion of corruption offences.

In one case, he and family members are suspected of receiving one million shekels ($285,000, 240,000 euros) worth of luxury cigars, champagne and jewellery from wealthy personalities in exchange for financial or personal favours.

In the other case, investigators suspect the premier of trying to reach an agreement with the owner of Yediot Aharonot, a top Israeli newspaper, for more favourable coverage.

'No indication PM Netanyahu will step down due to this'

Netanyahu has protested his innocence and vowed to remain in power, saying he is the victim of a "witch-hunt".

He also faces suspicions of government favours that allegedly saw regulatory breaks go to Israel's largest telecom firm Bezeq, in return for favourable coverage of him and his wife by a news website.

Despite his troubles, opinion polls suggest Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party would remain the largest in parliament if elections scheduled for November 2019 were held now.

(AFP)

Date created : 2018-06-21

  • ISRAEL

    Israeli police question Netanyahu for eighth time over fraud, bribery allegations

    Read more

  • ISRAEL

    Israeli police recommend Netanyahu face charges for bribery, fraud and breach of public trust

    Read more

  • ISRAEL

    Israel PM Netanyahu's wife faces potential corruption trial

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility