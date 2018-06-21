MSF workers in Africa ‘used prostitutes’, ‘traded medicine for sex’

Some senior staff working for Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) in Africa have allegedly used prostitutes and in some cases traded medicine for sex, the BBC reported on Thursday, citing former staff of the renowned charity.

The not-for-profit group said it took the allegations seriously - which according to the BBC involved logistical staff, and not doctors or nurses - but said it had so far been unable to confirm the claims and urged anyone with information to come forward.

The aid industry has been shaken by reports of sexual wrongdoing since it emerged in February that Oxfam staff paid for sex in Haiti during a relief mission after a 2010 earthquake.

A former employee based in MSF's London office told the BBC she had seen a senior staff member bring girls back to MSF accommodation while posted in Kenya.

"The girls were very young and rumoured to be prostitutes," she said, adding that it was "implicit" that they were there for sex.

She said some of the older, long-standing male aid workers took advantage of their positions.

"I felt that, with some of the older guys, there was definitely an abuse of power," she said.

"They'd been there for a long time and took advantage of their exalted status as a Western aid worker."

She questioned what the charity knew, saying: "There's definitely a feeling that certain predatory men were seen as too big to fail."

"It is quite breathtaking," former aid worker Shaista Aziz says on claims MSF staff used local prostitutes.â€œAs someone who has worked in this sector for 15 years I came across these misogynistic culturesâ€ #VictoriaLIVE pic.twitter.com/QVcJnjN3g8 Victoria Derbyshire (@VictoriaLIVE) June 21, 2018

‘Easy girls in Liberia’

Another female employee who worked with HIV patients in central Africa said the use of local sex workers was widespread.

"There was this older colleague, who actually moved a woman into the (charity) compound. It was pretty obvious that she was a prostitute but he'd call her his girlfriend," she said.

A third whistleblower described how a senior colleague boasted of trading medication for sex with girls in Ebola-hit Liberia.

"He said, 'Oh it's so easy. It's so easy to barter medication with these easy girls in Liberia'," she told the programme.

"He was suggesting lots of the young girls who had lost their parents to the Ebola crisis, that they would do anything sexual in return for medication."

The BBC said it had not been able to verify that particular allegation.

In all, eight female ex-MSF workers came forward in the BBC report, saying the charity, which employs 42,000 people worldwide, has a “toxic” culture.

In a statement, the agency said, "We do not tolerate abuse, harassment or exploitation within MSF."

"We are sorry for any instances where people have been subjected to harassment, abuse or otherwise mistreated and/or felt that it was not adequately dealt with.

"We know that MSF is not immune to these issues and we take any reports seriously," the charity's statement said.

But it said that "based on the information provided, we have been unable to confirm the specific allegations".

"We would urge anyone with any concerns to report them via MSF's confidential whistleblowing mechanisms so that we can take action," it said.

MSF said 20 people were sacked in 2017 for sexual abuse or harassment, and 10 people the year before.

(FRANCE 24 with AP, AFP, REUTERS)

