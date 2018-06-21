Teenager Mbappe sends France through to last 16 as Peru knocked out

Kylian Mbappe became France’s youngest scorer at a World Cup when he earned Les Bleus a 1-0 win against Peru in their second Group C game, sending the South Americans out of the tournament on Thursday.

The 19-year-old Mbappe tapped in after Olivier Giroud’s shot looped over goalkeeper Pedro Gallese when it took a deflection off a defender in the 34th minute of a high-intensity match.

Peru, in their first World Cup finals since 1982, played boldly and had their best chance five minutes into the second half when Pedro Aquinho’s fierce shot hit the post.

France will need a draw against Denmark in their last game to top the group after the Danes were held 1-1 by Australia earlier on Thursday.

