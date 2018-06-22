Macrons invite partygoers, DJs, dancers for fête de la musique

The courtyard of the French presidential palace was converted into a giant dance floor for one evening on the country's annual music day.

The Élysée Palace hosted an unprecedented electronic music show on Thursday that 1,500 people who registered on the presidency's website got to attend for free.

Guests could enjoy food and alcohol-free beer while listening to five French acts. They included electro artists Kavinsky and Busy P, who are regarded as global ambassadors of the house music genre known as French Touch.

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, made a brief appearance to shake hands with spectators.

Since it began in 1982, the annual world music day festival known as fête de la musique has evolved into an evening of outdoor concerts at cultural sites and on street corners across France.

LIVE from Paris: Musicians take to the streets

The choice of music got the stamp of approval from the mastermind behind the festival, Jack Lang, former French Minister of Culture who organized the first festival 37 years ago.

"This year I am very happy because I always fought for Techno music to be recognized in France. Today, Macron chose Techno for his Elysée Palace so it shows it is more appreciated now," he said.

Since launching in France, the fête de la musique has gone on to be celebrated in over 100 other countries.

(FRANCE 24 with AP)

Date created : 2018-06-22