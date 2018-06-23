International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

MEDIAWATCH

Melania’s jacket: What did it mean?

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

South Sudan peace deal attempt fails as Kiir rejects Machar

Read more

THE DEBATE

Zero Tolerance: Does Border Security Trump Compassion?

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

Let's become French!

Read more

FOCUS

Taking sides: The dual-nationality footballers playing at the World Cup

Read more

FASHION

Dior trots out Cruise collection at Chantilly stables

Read more

YOU ARE HERE

France's Pelagos sanctuary, a haven for whales and dolphins

Read more

#THE 51%

Developing a code of their own: Are women leading the tech revolution in Paris?

Read more

#TECH 24

Motorsport innovation

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Africa

Zimbabwe's president Mnangagwa unhurt after blast at campaign rally

© Jekesai Njikizana, AFP | Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa attends the official launch of the Party Manifesto for the next elections on May 4, 2018 in Harare, Zimbabwe.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-06-23

An explosion rocked a stadium where Zimbabwe's president was addressing a campaign rally on Saturday, state media reported, saying he was not hurt and was evacuated from the scene. Witnesses said several people appeared to be injured.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa was whisked to a state house in Bulawayo, where he had been speaking ahead of next month's election, the Zimbabwe Herald reported.

Witnesses told The Associated Press that the blast occurred as Mnangagwa had just finished addressing the crowd and was leaving the podium.

Footage posted online showed Mnangagwa waving to the crowd, turning to step off the podium and walking into the open-sided VIP tent, where seconds later the explosion occurred. People ducked and screamed and smoke billowed.

State television immediately cut its broadcast.

The explosion came just hours after a similar attack in Ethiopia, where a blast killed at least one person and injured scores just after the new prime minister addressed a huge rally in the capital.

Presidential spokesman George Charamba told The Zimbabwe Herald that investigations were underway, and pointed out that there have been "multiple attempts" on Mnangagwa's life over the years.

Mnangagwa took power in November after his former ally, longtime leader Robert Mugabe, stepped down under military pressure.

The July 30 election will be the first without Mugabe in the southern African nation since independence in 1980.

Bulawayo, Zimbabwe's second-largest city, is traditionally an opposition stronghold.

(AP)

 

Date created : 2018-06-23

  • ZIMBABWE

    'Panic' as Zimbabwe's Mugabe appears to back opposition

    Read more

  • ZIMBABWE

    Zimbabwe opposition leader and Mugabe rival Morgan Tsvangirai dies of cancer at 65

    Read more

  • ZIMBABWE

    Zimbabwe's ex-army chief sworn in as vice president

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility