Sports

Hernandez goal gives Mexico 2-1 edge over South Korea

© Pascal Guyot, AFP | Mexico's forward Javier Hernandez (R) celebrates scoring their second goal with Mexico's forward Hirving Lozano (C) and Mexico's midfielder Andres Guardado (L) during the World Cup match against South Korea on June 23 2018.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-06-23

Carlos Vela's penalty and a superbly-taken breakaway goal by Javier Hernandez gave Mexico a 2-1 World Cup Group F win over South Korea on Saturday which put them on the brink of a place in the last 16.

Mexico, shock winners over Germany in their opening game, went ahead in the 26th minute when Vela sent goalkeeper Cho Hyun-woo the wrong way from the spot after Andres Guardado's cross hit the outstretched arm of Jang Hyun-soo at close range.

Hernandez added the second in the 66th minute, cutting inside his marker before guiding the ball home to finish off a lightning counter-attack after Mexico won the ball deep in their own half. Son Heung-min pulled one back for South Korea in stoppage time with a spectacular left-foot strike from outside the area.

Mexico lead with six points from two games while South Korea have lost both matches and have only a remote mathematical chance of progressing. Germany (no points) face Sweden (three) later on Saturday.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2018-06-23

