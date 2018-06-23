International News 24/7

 

Sports

Late Kroos goal rescues German hopes in 2-1 win over Sweden

© Odd Andersen, AFP | Germany's midfielder Toni Kroos (R) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group F football match between Germany and Sweden at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi on June 23, 2018.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-06-23

A dramatic stoppage-time goal from Toni Kroos gave holders Germany a 2-1 win over Sweden on Saturday to keep alive their hopes of qualifying for the World Cup last 16.

Kroos curled in a superb strike from an indirect free kick to grab the three points for the four-times world champions who are now level with Sweden in Group F on three points and behind Mexico who have six.

Sweden took the lead in the 32nd minute when Ola Toivonen finished confidently after Germany's Toni Kroos gave the ball away in midfield.

Marco Reus equalised in the 48th minute, meeting a low cross from Timo Werner, and despite having Jerome Boateng sent off in the 82nd minute, Germany found their winner from Kroos.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2018-06-23

