International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

MEDIAWATCH

Melania’s jacket: What did it mean?

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

South Sudan peace deal attempt fails as Kiir rejects Machar

Read more

THE DEBATE

Zero Tolerance: Does Border Security Trump Compassion?

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

Let's become French!

Read more

FOCUS

Taking sides: The dual-nationality footballers playing at the World Cup

Read more

FASHION

Dior trots out Cruise collection at Chantilly stables

Read more

YOU ARE HERE

France's Pelagos sanctuary, a haven for whales and dolphins

Read more

#THE 51%

Developing a code of their own: Are women leading the tech revolution in Paris?

Read more

#TECH 24

Motorsport innovation

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Europe

More than 400 migrants rescued off the coast of Spain

© Cristina Quicler, AFP | A Red Cross member assists migrants outside a gymnasium used as reception center on June 21.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2018-06-23

At least 418 migrants were rescued in operations off the coast of Spain on Saturday, the country's national rescue service said.

In the largest of the operations, 262 people on 15 vessels were rescued in the Strait of Gibraltar, Salvamento Maritimo said on Twitter.

Twenty-seven others were found in the Mediterranean between Spain and Morocco and 129 more off the Canary Islands in the Atlantic Ocean.

Elsewhere, the world's leading container shipping company, the Danish Maersk Line, said one of its vessels rescued 113 migrants off the coast of southern Italy on Saturday.

The Alexander Maersk changed course after picking up a distress signal early on Friday, Mikkel Elbek Linnet, a spokesman at Maersk Line, told AFP.

He could neither specify where exactly the migrants were rescued nor when the stress signal was picked up.

The vessel is currently situated off the coast of the Sicilian town of Pozzallo and awaiting instructions from the Italian Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

Date created : 2018-06-23

  • ITALY - MALTA

    First Italy, then Malta refuse to accept migrant ship

    Read more

  • EUROPE

    Visegrad states to boycott EU migrant summit

    Read more

  • HUNGARY

    Hungary passes law making helping migrants illegal

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility