Melania's jacket: What did it mean?

EYE ON AFRICA

South Sudan peace deal attempt fails as Kiir rejects Machar

THE DEBATE

Zero Tolerance: Does Border Security Trump Compassion?

FRANCE IN FOCUS

Let's become French!

FOCUS

Taking sides: The dual-nationality footballers playing at the World Cup

FASHION

Dior trots out Cruise collection at Chantilly stables

YOU ARE HERE

France's Pelagos sanctuary, a haven for whales and dolphins

#THE 51%

Developing a code of their own: Are women leading the tech revolution in Paris?

#TECH 24

Motorsport innovation

Sports

Colombia knock Poland out with 3-0 thumping

© Jewel Samad, AFP | Colombia's forward Falcao celebrates after scoring during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group H football match between Poland and Colombia at the Kazan Arena in Kazan on June 24, 2018.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-06-24

Goals from Yerry Mina, Radamel Falcao and Juan Cuadrado gave Colombia a convincing 3-0 win on Sunday against Poland, who were eliminated from contention at the World Cup before their last Group H match.

Japan and Senegal, who both picked up wins in their first games, drew 2-2 earlier on Sunday and are in a battle with Colombia to qualify for the knockout stage.

Mina headed home from close range in the 40th minute when midfielder Juan Fernando Quintero caught the Poland defence off guard from a short corner with a smart clipped pass to James Rodriguez who whipped it in first time with his left foot.

Quintero's defence-splitting pass then gave captain Falcao, who missed the 2014 tournament due to injury, his first World Cup goal in the 70th, while Rodriguez got his second assist five minutes later when he set up Cuadrado to make it 3-0.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2018-06-24

