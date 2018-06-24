Japan hold Senegal to 2-2 draw with late equaliser

Japan twice came from behind to draw 2-2 with Senegal in their World Cup Group H encounter on Sunday.

Goals from Senegal captain Sadio Mane and Moussa Wague were matched by strikes from Takashi Inui and Keisuke Honda for the Samurai Blue.

Senegal took the lead in the 11th minute when Japan goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima punched a cross into Mane’s leg and the ball bounced back over the line and in, before Inui’s curled finish on 34 minutes meant the sides went in level at the break.

Wague’s powerful shot into the roof of the net on 64 minutes looked to have secured the points for Senegal, but Japan substitute Honda turned in a brilliant Inui pull-back with 12 minutes remaining to give the Asian side a share of the points.

The draw means both nations go into the final round of matches on four points at the top of the group.

