Middle East

LIVE: Turkey awaits results of high-stakes presidential and parliamentary elections

© Osman Orsal, Reuters | Ballots for Turkey's presidential election are pictured at a polling station in Yalova, Turkey June 24, 2018.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2018-06-24

With polls closed across Turkey, millions of Turks are awaiting the results of Sunday’s tightly-fought presidential and parliamentary elections amid some reports of irregularities in the Kurdish-dominated southeast.

  • Over 56 million eligible voters cast their ballots in Turkey’s first-ever simultaneous presidential and parliamentary elections.
  • The elections will put in place a raft of constitutional amendments that were approved with a razor-thin margin in last year’s referendum.
  • Six candidates, including the incumbent, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, are vying for the presidency.
  • Voters chose MPs to fill 600 seats in Turkey's unicameral Grand National Assembly.
  • Political parties or alliances must cross a 10-percent vote threshold to enter parliament.
  • The opposition Nation Alliance includes the secular CHP (Republican People's Party), the nationalist Good Party, the Islamist Felicity Party (SP), and the centre-right Democratic Party (DP).
  • They are competing against the People's Alliance of the ruling AK Party, the far-right MHP (Nationalist Movement Party) and two other minor parties.

Date created : 2018-06-24

  TURKEY

    With Twitter, Google, YouTube, Turkey’s opposition overcomes media blackout

  TURKEY

    Erdogan unveils election manifesto, vows more cross-border offensives

  TURKEY

    Turkey's main opposition party nominates MP Ince to challenge Erdogan

