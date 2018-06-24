LIVE: Turkey awaits results of high-stakes presidential and parliamentary elections
Latest update : 2018-06-24
With polls closed across Turkey, millions of Turks are awaiting the results of Sunday’s tightly-fought presidential and parliamentary elections amid some reports of irregularities in the Kurdish-dominated southeast.
- Over 56 million eligible voters cast their ballots in Turkey’s first-ever simultaneous presidential and parliamentary elections.
- The elections will put in place a raft of constitutional amendments that were approved with a razor-thin margin in last year’s referendum.
- Six candidates, including the incumbent, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, are vying for the presidency.
- Voters chose MPs to fill 600 seats in Turkey's unicameral Grand National Assembly.
- Political parties or alliances must cross a 10-percent vote threshold to enter parliament.
- The opposition Nation Alliance includes the secular CHP (Republican People's Party), the nationalist Good Party, the Islamist Felicity Party (SP), and the centre-right Democratic Party (DP).
- They are competing against the People's Alliance of the ruling AK Party, the far-right MHP (Nationalist Movement Party) and two other minor parties.
Date created : 2018-06-24