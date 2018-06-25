Spain qualify ahead of Portugal as Ronaldo misses penalty

Spain will play hosts Russia and Portugal will take on Uruguay in the World Cup last 16 after both teams qualified from Group B on a dramatic night dominated by VAR decisions and a Ronaldo penalty miss.

Spain, who topped the group, drew 2-2 with Morocco thanks to a last-gasp equaliser that was referred to the video assistant referee. Simultaneously, video replay awarded Iran a controversial penalty in the group’s other game against Portugal.

The results left Spain and Portugal on equal points and a goal difference of plus 1, but Spain scored six goals in its three group matches while Portugal had only five.

The Spaniards will next face hosts Russia on Sunday in Moscow, while the 2016 European champions will take on Uruguay on Saturday in Sochi.

Spain survived a real scare from a spirited Morocco side who had been leading 2-1 until the 90th minute, when a clever flick by Iago Aspas produced the VAR-assisted equalizer.

The North Africans, who had yet to score a point or even a goal before Monday, started brightly, compact without the ball and breaking at speed.

They took the lead on 14 minutes when Boutaib took advantage of a horrible mix-up between Sergio Ramos and Andres Iniesta to race through and slide the ball calmly through David De Gea's legs.

Spain were level five minutes later when some crisp passing sent Iniesta free inside Morocco's box. He cut back with the outside of his right boot to Isco, who fired into the roof of Monir El-Kajoui's net from six yards.

The Real Madrid playmaker was at the heart of every Spain attack, caressing clever passes to teammates and weaving past wrong-footed defenders.

Morocco sat back in the second period and invited Spain to try to break them down, but when they regained possession they broke with pace and purpose, and nearly took the lead after 55 minutes when Noureddine Amrabat's right-foot scorcher from distance cannoned off the crossbar.

Morocco were aggrieved not to be awarded a penalty 10 minutes from time when the ball struck Pique's fist in the area.

They weren't complaining minutes later, however, when substitute Youssef En-Nesyri headed home the corner that followed to the rapture of the Moroccan supporters.

But Aspas' late equaliser took some of the gloss of what had been a spirited and well-drilled performance.

Iran fall short

In the group’s other game, Ricardo Quaresma's stunning strike on the stroke of halftime was cancelled out by a dramatic stoppage-time penalty by Iran's Karim Ansarifard.

Making his World Cup debut at the age of 34, Quaresma played a one-two with Adrien Silva to cut in from the right flank and curled the ball past the outstretched hands of goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand with the outside of his boot.

Portugal were left to rue a missed penalty by Ronaldo in the 51st minute after Beiranvand pulled off a heroic save to deny the European champions a 2-0 lead.

Caceres consulted with VAR to award the penalty for Morteza Pouraliganji's foul on Ronaldo amid vociferous protests from the Iranians and their numerous supporters at the Mordovia Arena.

The Real Madrid forward, however, failed to convert, also losing the chance to tie England's Harry Kane at the top of the scorers' list on five goals.

Ronaldo was then lucky to escape with a yellow card after he caught Iran’s defender Morteza Pouraliganji with a forearm across the face.

Iran, needing a win to have any realistic chance of advancing to the knockouts for the first time, were well organised at the back and defended stoically but did not have enough men going forward.

Carlos Queiroz's men earned a stoppage-time penalty, again with the help of VAR, when Sardar Azmoun's header struck the arm of Cedric after the pair contested a deep cross.

Substitute Ansarifard buried his effort into the roof of the net to set up a dramatic finish.

Mehdi Taremi could have snatched a stunning winner after a deflected shot rolled into his path, but he fired into the side netting as Iran fell agonisingly short.

