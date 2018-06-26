Macron’s Pope visit sparks debate on France’s church-state separation

On his visit to Italy Tuesday, French President Emmanuel Macron meets with Pope Francis, but not Italian PM Giuseppe Conte, highlighting bilateral strains over the migrant issue while inviting criticism from French secularists.

Macron has called for stronger ties between the state and the Catholic Church, a move critics said blurred a line that has kept French government free of religious intervention for generations.

The issue is particularly sensitive in historically Catholic France, where matters of faith and state were separated by law in 1905 and which is now home to Europe’s largest Muslim and Jewish communities.

His visit also comes at a time of intense strains between Italy and France over the migrant crisis as the EU heads for a tense summit later this week.

Macron's rocky relationship with Italy's ruling populists worsened this weekend when far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini blasted the French president's "arrogant" stance on immigration.

Salvini further accused Macron of hypocrisy for criticising his hardline approach while France continues to "push back women, children and men" across the border back into Italy.

Macron, who argues that France has taken in more asylum seekers than Italy this year as the massive influx across the Mediterranean has slowed, hit back: "We won't take lessons from anyone."

An honorary canon sparks criticism

While in Italy, the 40-year-old centrist French president has also decided to accept being made an honorary canon of St John Lateran, the cathedral of Rome, a tradition dating back to the 15th century when the French state and church were indistinguishable.

Several of Macron's predecessors have declined the title, including Socialists François Mitterrand and François Hollande, in a bid to avoid associating themselves with religious imagery.

France is strictly secular under a landmark 1905 law that separated the state from the church.

It remains one of the country's most debated rules and was invoked controversially in 2004 to ban religious symbols, including the Islamic headscarf, from schools.

Expecting a president, getting a ‘little priest’

Macron's decision to accept the honorary canon title has drawn particular scrutiny at home following comments in April in which he said he wanted to "repair" the "bond" between church and state.

One of his leftist opponents, Jean-Luc Melenchon, led criticism of the remarks, saying: "One expects a president, one gets a little priest."

Macron's enthusiasm for the church appears to stem in part from his belief that religious leaders have a role to play in helping French society overcome a fractious period riven by economic, ethnic and social tensions.

It might also be an electoral calculation: Catholicism is still France's biggest religion and many believers worry that France is moving too far from its traditional Christian roots.

"At a time of great social fragility... I consider it my responsiblity to stop the erosion of confidence among Catholics with regard to politics and politicians," Macron told church leaders in April.

Past tensions

His meeting with Pope Francis will also be an opportunity to soothe diplomatic tensions with the Vatican which emerged under the 2012-2017 presidency of Hollande, a self-described atheist.

The church campaigned against a gay marriage law passed by Hollande and then declined to accept an openly gay career diplomat as France's ambassador to the Holy See.

Aides to Macron believe the current president and pope share a common vision of a united Europe at a time when anti-EU far-right parties are on the march across the continent.

The Argentine pontiff sent a congratulatory telegram to Macron, a former investment banker, after his election in May last year which urged him to build a "fairer and more fraternal society".

But they hold different views on the sensitive topic of migration, with Macron repeatedly stating that France "cannot welcome all of the world's misery" and insisting that economic migrants should be expelled.

Pope Francis insists in his sermons that rich countries must do more to welcome the poor and desperate.

"I don't think the pope will offer platitudes on the issue of migrants," Matthieu Rouge, a well-connected bishop in the town of Nanterre west of Paris, told AFP.

Another potential area of disagreement is Macron's backing for fertility treatment to be extended to all women, including gay couples and women not in relationships.

The move is opposed by Catholic groups in France, which see it as undermining traditional family values because it will lead to children growing up without fathers.

Macron is expected to invite Pope Francis to visit France, as Hollande did in vain, but the pontiff is not expected to make the trip a priority in the short-term.

