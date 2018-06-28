International News 24/7

 

Europe

France's Macron names personal representative for Syria

© Alberto Pizzolo, AFP | French President Emmanuel Macron on June 26, 2018.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2018-06-28

French president Emmanuel Macron has named a personal representative for Syria, although Paris has made clear that it will not reopen an embassy in Damascus.

François Sénémaud was officially named “personal representative of the president of the Republic, ambassador for Syria” during the Elysée Palace’s weekly cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

Currently France’s Ambassador to Iran, the 61-year-old Sénémaud served as director of intelligence at the French Directorate-General for External Security (DGSE) from 2012 to 2016. A career diplomat, Sénémaud previously served as ambassador to Laos and as advisor at embassies in Amman, Madrid and Beirut. He takes on the Syria role effective August 27.

The Syria docket has been handled out of France’s Foreign Ministry, the Quai d’Orsay, since 2014 by diplomat Franck Gellet, who was recently named Ambassador to Qatar.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

Date created : 2018-06-28

