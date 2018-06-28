International News 24/7

 

France

French firm Lafarge charged with complicity in crimes against humanity in Syria

Latest update : 2018-06-28

A French judicial official said cement company Lafarge was handed Thursday preliminary charges including financing a terrorist enterprise and complicity in crimes against humanity.

The official said the charges against the French company as a legal entity also include violation of embargo and endangering others.

He spoke anonymously because he was not allowed to disclose details on the ongoing investigation.

Three officials with Lafarge were previously handed charges for their alleged roles in indirectly funding Islamic extremist groups so that the company could operate in war-torn Syria.

How Lafarge started dealing with the IS group in Syria

Lafarge has acknowledged funneling money to Syrian armed organizations in 2013 and 2014 - allegedly including the Islamic State group - to guarantee safe passage for employees and supply its plant.

The wrongdoing precedes Lafarge's merger with Swiss company Holcim in 2015.

(AP)

 

