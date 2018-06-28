Meet some of the voters who will choose Mexico’s next president

Mexicans are gearing up to go to the polls next Sunday, July 1. Violence and currency depreciation have marked the past six years under the PRI government. Now, voters face a decision that will shape the six years to come.

This Sunday will see Mexico not only elect a new president, but also 128 Senators and 500 members of the Chamber of Deputies. Eight Mexican states will also vote for governors, mayors and local congressmen, among them tourist hubs Yucatán and Chiapas, violence-marred Jalisco, Morelos and Veracruz, as well as the capital Mexico City.

The presidential candidates’ platforms have polarised Mexican society. Smear campaigns, corruption and vote buying still have the potential to swing the electoral result, but as of today, pollsters are hailing the likely triumph of leftist candidate Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Institutional distrust is an important factor for many voters, while others have yet to determine their favorite candidate. FRANCE 24 spoke to a number of voters to get their views before they head to the polls:

EDITH, TEACHER © Ingmar Barrañon / France 24

Edith studied education at UNAM (The National Autonomous University of Mexico), and is now an elementary school English teacher. She has no clue who she will vote for, and feels that the future is hopeless regardless. Although she thinks that leftist candidate Andrés Manuel López Obrador will win the popular vote for the presidency, she doesn’t trust that the system will let him take office.

JOSÉ AGUSTÍN, CONSULTANT © Ingmar Barrañon / France 24

José Agustín, 43, works as a consultant. Although he plans to go to the polls next Sunday, he doesn’t know which candidate to vote for. From his perspective, none of the candidates represent his interests. The campaign has felt catty, and he thinks each of the candidates has a questionable background.

HUMBERTO, LAWYER © Ingmar Barrañon / France 24

Humberto, 50, is a labour attorney. He is partial to Andrés Manuel López Obrador because he feels the candidate was effective as mayor of Mexico City, but thinks there may be a plot against him. Still, Humberto plans to vote for all of the candidates in the leftist coalition Juntos Haremos Historia (Together We’ll Make History) next Sunday.

LUZ, STUDENT © Ingmar Barrañon / France 24

Luz is currently a student. She does not know who to vote for. She finds herself at a loss because she has not seen a candidate whose proposals meet her expectations. “Politicians all say they will put Mexico on the right path, but in the end, they come to power and forget the promises they made on the campaign trail.”

ARTURO, GRAPHIC DESIGNER © Ingmar Barrañon / France 24

Arturo is a graphic designer who owns a firm in Roma, a business and hospitality district of Mexico City. Although he has not settled on a candidate, he knows he will not vote for López Obrador. He also knows he cannot vote for the conservative candidate Ricardo Anaya and much less the ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI). In his opinion, there have been no solid platforms, and campaign promises have been drowned out by “warring between candidates”.

SALVADOR, PREACHER © Ingmar Barrañon / France 24

Salvador works as an evangelical preacher in his free time. He studied six semesters of engineering at UNAM, and now supervises the construction of buildings in Polanco, a residential district of Mexico City. He’s not sure about any of the candidates because “none of them make clear proposals, and that is what we need” and hopes that whoever becomes president “keeps working for the people, for Mexico, because those who have come to power in the past have not worked for the people; they have abandoned the people and worried only about themselves".

The fanatic, the ambivalent, the apathetic: all will find themselves at the polls in a few days, with the power to decide who will lead their government for the next six years.

