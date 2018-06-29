International News 24/7

 

Africa

Headquarters of G5 Sahel anti-terror force attacked in central Mali

© Sebastien Rieussec, AFP | A Malian Army soldier with the G5 Sahel stands at the entrance of a G5 Sahel command post in Sevare on May 30, 2018.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-06-29

Unidentified attackers raided the headquarters of a five-nation African military taskforce in central Mali on Friday, local and UN sources said.

A hospital and a military source said six people were killed and several more were injured in the assault on the base in the town of Sevare used by the G5 Sahel -- a mission created last year to root out jihadist violence in West Africa’s semi-arid Sahel region.

The G5, which is made up of soldiers from Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso, Chad and Mauritania, did not respond to requests for comment.

Violence by Islamist militants has proliferated in the sparsely-populated Sahel in recent years, with groups linked to al Qaeda and the Islamic State (IS) group using central and northern Mali as a launchpad for attacks across the region.

Map: the five members of the G5 Sahel regional force

Western powers, including France and the United States, have provided significant funding to the G5 in an bid to beat back the jihadists and take the pressure off their thousands of troops deployed to the zone.

But the force has been slow to get off the ground, hobbled by delays disbursing the money and coordinating among the different countries.

The United Nations’s own peacekeeping mission in Mali, MINUSMA, declined to comment on the reports of an attack.

(REUTERS)

 

Date created : 2018-06-29

