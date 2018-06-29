International News 24/7

 

FRENCH CONNECTIONS

A quirky, insider’s guide to understanding France and the French, from the sublime to the ridiculous. Thursday at 1.45 pm.

Latest update : 2018-06-29

Parlez-vous français? The ins and outs of the French language

In this episode of French Connections Plus, we explore the ins and outs of the French language. Once the language of diplomacy, French is still influential around the world, though it can be very difficult to learn. Officials in France are eager to protect the language, especially from the influence of English, although many English words come from French, as author Anthony Lacoudre explains. Finally, we take a look at your questions about "tu versus vous" and masculine versus feminine words.

By Florence VILLEMINOT , Genie GODULA

Archives

2018-06-21 Florence VILLEMINOT

Allez les Bleus! Exploring France's love of football

With the World Cup in full swing, we explore France's love of football, the so-called national sport. Many people hope Team France (known as "Les Bleus") will repeat history and...

2018-06-07 Florence VILLEMINOT

No smoking: Is a major cultural change underway in France?

When you think about a stereotypical French person, you often imagine them with a glass of wine in one hand and a cigarette in the other - but how true is that cliché? The idea...

2018-05-31 Sport

Game, set and match: France's love of Roland-Garros

This week we explore the ins and outs of the French Open, known as Roland-Garros here in France. The tennis tournament is one of the four Grand Slam tournaments in the calendar...

2018-05-25 Florence VILLEMINOT

The French are so rude! Or is it just a misunderstanding?

FRANCE 24 brings you its brand new monthly show, French Connections Plus. In this first episode, Florence Villeminot and Genie Godula explore the ins and outs of French...

