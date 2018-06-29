Parlez-vous français? The ins and outs of the French language

Latest update : 2018-06-29
A quirky, insider’s guide to understanding France and the French, from the sublime to the ridiculous. Thursday at 1.45 pm.
Archives
2018-06-21 Florence VILLEMINOT
Allez les Bleus! Exploring France's love of football
With the World Cup in full swing, we explore France's love of football, the so-called national sport. Many people hope Team France (known as "Les Bleus") will repeat history and...
2018-06-07 Florence VILLEMINOT
No smoking: Is a major cultural change underway in France?
When you think about a stereotypical French person, you often imagine them with a glass of wine in one hand and a cigarette in the other - but how true is that cliché? The idea...
2018-05-31 Sport
Game, set and match: France's love of Roland-Garros
This week we explore the ins and outs of the French Open, known as Roland-Garros here in France. The tennis tournament is one of the four Grand Slam tournaments in the calendar...
2018-05-25 Florence VILLEMINOT
The French are so rude! Or is it just a misunderstanding?
FRANCE 24 brings you its brand new monthly show, French Connections Plus. In this first episode, Florence Villeminot and Genie Godula explore the ins and outs of French...