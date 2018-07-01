International News 24/7

 

France

Live: French women's rights icon Simone Veil honoured with Panthéon burial

© Thomas Samson, AFP | A Holocaust survivor, Simone Veil is only the fifth woman to be laid to rest in the Panthéon.

Video by FRANCE 24

Text by Benjamin DODMAN

Latest update : 2018-07-01

Simone Veil, the revered Holocaust survivor who championed the 1974 law legalising abortion in France, will be laid to rest at the Paris Panthéon on Sunday, a year and a day after her death aged 89. Follow the event live on our liveblog.

Veil, whose death last year prompted an outpouring of emotion across the country, will be only the fifth woman to be buried at the vast domed structure that dominates the Left Bank of the River Seine. She will be accompanied by her husband Antoine, a high-ranking civil servant who died in 2013.

A widely respected figure across the political divide, Veil was the first female leader of the European Parliament and the recipient of France’s highest distinctions, including a seat among the “Immortals” of the Académie française, the august body that presides over the French language. But she is best remembered for pushing through legislation that legalised abortion in France despite fierce resistance from a parliament dominated by men.

The Panthéon ceremony begins at 11am Paris time (9am GMT). Click on the player above to watch our special TV coverage of the event and scroll below to follow it on our liveblog.

Date created : 2018-07-01

  • FRANCE

    Simone Veil homage: 'All French women can thank her'

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    France’s Simone Veil to be inducted into famed Panthéon mausoleum

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    French politicians mourn pro-choice lawmaker Simone Veil

    Read more

