International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

EYE ON AFRICA

Senegal out of 2018 World Cup

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

#LetHerWork - the perils of sports reporting while female

Read more

THE DEBATE

The big divide: E.U summit split over border policy

Read more

FOCUS

Small farmers priced out of California's cannabis market

Read more

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

On the road to the US with teen migrants

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

From medicine to Facebook: The potential of artificial intelligence

Read more

PERSPECTIVE

#MeToo in Japan: The woman speaking out against rape

Read more

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

Behind the wheel: Saudi women can now legally drive

Read more

IN THE PRESS

'Korean, brother, you are Mexican now!' Countries bond over Germany's defeat

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Americas

More than 500 arrested as women protest US immigration policy

© Win McNamee / Getty Images / AFP | Protesters march to protest US immigration policy on June 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-06-29

More than 500 women including a member of Congress were arrested Thursday in the US Capitol complex protesting President Donald Trump's hardline immigration policy that has triggered thousands of family separations at the border with Mexico.

US Capitol Police said 575 people conducting a sit-down protest in the atrium of a Senate office building were charged with unlawfully demonstrating, then processed at the scene and released.

Many of those detained were singing and shouting slogans, and were clad in silver, mylar-style emergency blankets similar to those being provided to children in detention centers.

House Democrat Pramila Jayapal was among those arrested.

"I was just arrested with 500+ women and @womensmarch to say @realDonaldTrump's cruel zero-tolerance policy will not continue. Not in our country. Not in our name," she said on Twitter.

Actress Susan Sarandon said she too was arrested Thursday in Washington, where people had gathered in protest outside the Department of Justice.

"Arrested. Stay strong. Keep fighting. #WomenDisobey," the Hollywood star tweeted.

Protesters in the Hart Senate Office Building unfurled banners that read: "End all detention camps" and "Families belong together in freedom."

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand posted video of the demonstration, saying the women were protesting "this inhumane policy by the Trump administration to separate families at the border."

Trump and Congress have struggled to resolve a crisis that has seen more than 2,000 children separated from their migrant parents since the administration announced a "zero-tolerance" border policy in early May.

The policy calls for strict adherence to laws that require that anyone caught crossing illegally be arrested and referred for prosecution.

Trump called a halt to the separations recently following an international outcry and criticism from Democrats as well as some Republicans, but Congress has failed to resolve the crisis and it has dragged on.

"What the administration is doing right now is morally wrong, it is inhumane and it has to stop," Gillibrand said.

(AFP)

Date created : 2018-06-29

  • USA

    US judge orders separated families be reunited as states sue Trump

    Read more

  • USA

    US authorities abandon effort to prosecute migrant families

    Read more

  • USA

    Trump calls for summary deportations of migrants who 'invade' US

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility