UN migration agency rejects Trump's nominee

The UN's migration agency, the International Organization for Migration (IOM), has rejected the Trump administration's proposed candidate to lead it, marking only the second the body won't be run by an American since 1951.

Ken Isaacs, the vice-president of US evangelical charity Samaritan’s Purse, had caused controversy after being forced to apologise for tweets and social media posts in which he disparaged Muslims.

In February 2018, The Washington Post uncovered a series of tweets in which Isaacs appeared to equate Islam with violence. In May 2017, he shared a link to an article saying that Islam was not a peaceful religion, adding that “Muslims fast, they also blast”. In November 2015, he tweeted: “If Islam is a peaceful religion lets see 2 million Muslims march on Nat Mall condemning jihad, terrorism, & stand for USA.”

Isaacs also caused controversy by suggesting that Christian refugees should be prioritised. At the height of the Syrian migrant crisis in autumn 2015, he tweeted: “Refugees are 2 grps [sic]. Some may go back and some can't return. Christians can never return.”

Trump’s ‘zero tolerance’ policy

The leadership race comes at a crucial time for global migration politics, as President Donald Trump attracts criticism for his “zero tolerance” policy on the Mexican border and the European Union struggles to find unity on how to deal with the influx of mainly African migrants across the Mediterranean.

The job has traditionally gone to an American, but before the election some diplomats predicted that the changing status of IOM, which joined the UN family in 2016, and the wide open election might cause governments to challenge that assumption.

The White House had strongly backed Isaacs, despite US withdrawal from other international bodies and agreements, such as the UN Human Rights Council.

"The choice of who will be the new director of the International Organization for Migration will be extremely important for UN action in respect of migration," Elspeth Guild, a migration expert and law professor at Queen Mary University of London, told Reuters earlier this week.

"And I think that it will also be terribly important in seeking to resolve and perhaps take some of the sting out of some the migration politics that are perturbing international relations at the moment."

US power ‘dramatically diminished’

Keith Harper, who served as US human rights ambassador under President Barack Obama, said in a tweet that Isaacs' rejection was "yet another sign that US power, authority and prestige has been so dramatically diminished".

The election continued after Isaacs dropped out, with the winner needing two-thirds of the votes.

Delegates said the first three rounds were led by Vitorino, a former European Commissioner and Portuguese deputy prime minister. Thompson, currently deputy head of IOM, came second, while Isaacs' share of the vote shrank in each successive round.

There has been no timing given for an official announcement of the appointment.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)

Date created : 2018-06-29