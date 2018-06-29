Latest update : 2018-06-29
VIDEO: Inside Nicaragua’s rebel stronghold of Masaya
More than 200 people have been killed in the unprecedented wave of unrest sweeping Nicaragua in recent months. In mid-April, plans for social security reform sparked protests and the discontent soon degenerated into street battles. The protesters want the resignation of President Daniel Ortega, a former guerrilla fighter at the helm since 2007, after a previous stint in power from 1979 to 1990. The western city of Masaya has become the stronghold of the rebellion. Our reporters have been there.
