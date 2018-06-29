International News 24/7

 

REPORTERS

An in-depth report by our senior reporters and team of correspondents from around the world. Every Saturday at 9.10 pm Paris time. Or you can catch it online from Friday.

Latest update : 2018-06-29

VIDEO: Inside Nicaragua’s rebel stronghold of Masaya

More than 200 people have been killed in the unprecedented wave of unrest sweeping Nicaragua in recent months. In mid-April, plans for social security reform sparked protests and the discontent soon degenerated into street battles. The protesters want the resignation of President Daniel Ortega, a former guerrilla fighter at the helm since 2007, after a previous stint in power from 1979 to 1990. The western city of Masaya has become the stronghold of the rebellion. Our reporters have been there.

>> 'Serious' human rights violations cited as death toll in Nicaragua tops 200

>> Focus: "Young Nicaraguans lead protests against President Ortega"

By Matthieu COMIN , Laurence CUVILLIER

2018-06-22 Europe

Video: Turkey tracks down the opposition, beyond its borders

Ahead of Sunday’s presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkey, our reporter went to meet members of the Turkish opposition, who have received little airtime in the...

Read more

2018-06-15 Africa

Video: Fishing far from home, from Senegal to Brittany

In the western French region of Brittany, Senegalese fishermen board trawlers in the early morning to catch fish for the local markets of Guilvinec and Lorient. They have come to...

Read more

2018-06-08 Europe

Video: Meeting Russia’s World Cup volunteers

More than 35,000 people will work without pay for FIFA during the 2018 World Cup in Russia. These volunteers will welcome guests in the 11 host cities, help translate, handle...

Read more

2018-05-25 Florence GAILLARD

'We heard there might be a civil war': May 68 seen from abroad

In France, May 1968 has become a symbol of young people and workers in revolt. But how were the events viewed outside the country? FRANCE 24 looks back at the international...

Read more

