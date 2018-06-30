International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

REPORTERS

Video: Inside Nicaragua’s rebel stronghold of Masaya

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

EYE ON AFRICA

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Capital Gazette: in mourning but still at work

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Divided Europe: EU leaders claim compromise on migrant policy

Read more

#THE 51%

Danger hotspots: U.S. among top 10 most dangerous countries for women

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

The waste land: Tackling France's illegal dumping

Read more

ENCORE!

Sharon Stone: 'It's time to understand that history repeats itself'

Read more

FOCUS

Mexican presidential frontrunner Obrador promises controversial amnesty plan

Read more

DOWN TO EARTH

Menstruation: Green is the new red

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Sports

Video: French travel agency provides World Cup tours for disabled fans

© John MacDougall, AFP | A disabled supporter of the German national football team has a German flag in a robotic arm as he watches the World Cup match between South Korea and Germany on June 27, 2018.

Video by Gulliver CRAGG , Elena VOLOCHINE

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2018-06-30

French travel agency Yoola specialises in providing holidays and trips for people with disabilities, and this year is helping people attend the World Cup in Russia. FRANCE 24’s Elena Volochine and Gulliver Cragg report.

For some fans, it is their first trip with the Yoola agency. Others regularly call on the company to take them to enjoy major sporting events.

Malik Badsi, the company’s founder and CEO, said that he does not know of any other agency like Yoola, in France or elsewhere.

“We’re not talking about huge numbers of people when it comes to World Cups, so maybe some people would be put off by the idea of making such a huge effort to organise things for a relatively small number of fans,” he told FRANCE 24.

Date created : 2018-06-30

  • SPORT

    France take on Argentina in clash of the underperformers

    Read more

  • FOOTBALL

    Crunching the numbers: World Cup 2018 so far

    Read more

  • WORLD CUP 2018

    Belgium to play Japan, England to face Colombia in final 16

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility