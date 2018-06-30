Video: French travel agency provides World Cup tours for disabled fans

French travel agency Yoola specialises in providing holidays and trips for people with disabilities, and this year is helping people attend the World Cup in Russia. FRANCE 24’s Elena Volochine and Gulliver Cragg report.

For some fans, it is their first trip with the Yoola agency. Others regularly call on the company to take them to enjoy major sporting events.

Malik Badsi, the company’s founder and CEO, said that he does not know of any other agency like Yoola, in France or elsewhere.

“We’re not talking about huge numbers of people when it comes to World Cups, so maybe some people would be put off by the idea of making such a huge effort to organise things for a relatively small number of fans,” he told FRANCE 24.

Date created : 2018-06-30