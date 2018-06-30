International News 24/7

 

Inside Nicaragua's rebel stronghold of Masaya

Capital Gazette: in mourning but still at work

Divided Europe: EU leaders claim compromise on migrant policy

Danger hotspots: U.S. among top 10 most dangerous countries for women

The waste land: Tackling France's illegal dumping

Sharon Stone: 'It's time to understand that history repeats itself'

Mexican presidential frontrunner Obrador promises controversial amnesty plan

Menstruation: Green is the new red

France knock out Messi's Argentina in World Cup thriller

© Franck Fife, AFP | Kylian Mbappe (left) celebrates after scoring France's fourth goal.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2018-06-30

Kylian Mbappé scored two goals in four minutes as France fought back from a goal down to seal a thrilling 4-3 win over Argentina on Saturday and book a place in the World Cup quarter-finals.

Following an exhilarating display between two former champions, France overturned a 2-1 deficit in the second half to defeat Lionel Messi's Argentina.

Les Bleus owed their triumph to the 19-year-old Mbappé, who netted France's third goal in the 64th minute and sealed the win four minutes later with a cool finish.

Benjamin Pavard also netted a fine strike for France after Antoine Griezmann's 13th minute penalty had opened the scoring.

Argentina's goals came from Angel Di Maria, who unleashed a stunning long-range strike in the 41st minute to draw them level at 1-1, before Gabriel Mercado put them ahead after the break.

Substitute Sergio Aguero added a third goal for Argentina in stoppage time, but it was too late, too late for Messi and his teammates.

In the quarter-finals, France will play the winner of Saturday's other game between Portugal and Uruguay.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS, AP)

Date created : 2018-06-30

