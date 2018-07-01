International News 24/7

 

Sports

Spain eliminated from World Cup after losing to Russia in penalty shootout

© Yuri Cortez, AFP | Russia's defender Ilja Kutepov celebrates Russia's victory at the end of the 16 football match between Spain and Russia at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on July 1, 2018

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-07-01

Hosts Russia reached the quarter-finals of the World Cup on Sunday when they beat Spain 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Koke’s third penalty for Spain was saved by Igor Akinfeev who then saved Iago Aspas’s final shot.

Russia will face either Croatia or Denmark, who were meeting later on Sunday, in Sochi on July 7.

Both the goals came in the first half. Spain took a 12th-minute lead when veteran Russia defender Sergei Ignashevich put into his own net but Artem Dzyuba equalised from a penalty for the hosts in the 42nd minute after Gerard Pique handled in the area.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2018-07-01

