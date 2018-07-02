International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

THE INTERVIEW

Mauritania’s president: G5 Sahel anti-terror task force plagued by ‘security flaws’

Read more

REPORTERS

Video: Inside Nicaragua’s rebel stronghold of Masaya

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

EYE ON AFRICA

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Capital Gazette: in mourning but still at work

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Divided Europe: EU leaders claim compromise on migrant policy

Read more

#THE 51%

Danger hotspots: U.S. among top 10 most dangerous countries for women

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

The waste land: Tackling France's illegal dumping

Read more

ENCORE!

Sharon Stone: 'It's time to understand that history repeats itself'

Read more

FOCUS

Mexican presidential frontrunner Obrador promises controversial amnesty plan

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

France

France accused of aiding 'bloody' Egypt repression through arms sales

© Mohamed El-Shahed / AFP | Members of the Egyptian police special forces stand guard on Cairo's landmark Tahrir Square on January 25, 2016, on the fifth anniversary of the 2011 uprising.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-07-02

France has "participated in the bloody Egyptian repression" for the past five years by delivering weapons and surveillance systems to President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's government, rights groups charged in a report released Monday.

Commissioned by four French and Egyptian human rights groups, the study found French arms sales to Egypt had leapt from 39.6 million to 1.3 billion euros ($1.5 billion) between 2010 and 2016.

In addition, "by supplying Egyptian security services and law enforcement agencies with powerful digital tools, they have helped establish an Orwellian surveillance and control architecture that is being used to eradicate all forms of dissent and citizen action," the groups said.

They charged that French companies were also complicit in what they called a "relentless crackdown" since Sisi overthrew Islamist president Mohamed Morsi in 2013.

The report notably cited companies selling technology used for mass data interception and crowd control, used for a surveillance system under which tens of thousands of opponents and activists had been arrested.

"The Egyptian revolution of 2011 was driven by an ultra-connected 'Facebook generation' that knew how to mobilise crowds," said Bahey Eldin Hassan, director of the Cairo Institute for Human Rights Studies (CIHRS), one of the group's behind the report.

"Today France is helping to crush this generation through the establishment of an Orwellian surveillance and control system aimed at nipping in the bud any expression of protest," he said.

The report charges that at least eight French companies have "profited from this repression" despite a European Union declaration in 2013 that member states had suspended export licences to Egypt for equipment that could be used for domestic repression.

The companies include Arquus -- formerly Renault Trucks Defense -- as well as major defence supplier DCNS.

"Our organisations seek from French companies and authorities an immediate end to these deadly exports," the groups said.

The report was commissioned by the CIHRS alongside the French-based International Federation for Human Rights, Human Rights League and Armaments Observatory.

(AFP)

Date created : 2018-07-02

  • EGYPT

    Egypt's al-Sisi sworn in for second term amid unrest

    Read more

  • EGYPT

    ‘I’m being arrested,’ blogger posts as Egypt’s repression intensifies

    Read more

  • EGYPT - FRANCE

    Egypt to buy French Mistral warships originally built for Russia

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility