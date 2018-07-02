International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

THE INTERVIEW

Mauritania’s president: G5 Sahel anti-terror task force plagued by ‘security flaws’

Read more

REPORTERS

Video: Inside Nicaragua’s rebel stronghold of Masaya

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

EYE ON AFRICA

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Capital Gazette: in mourning but still at work

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Divided Europe: EU leaders claim compromise on migrant policy

Read more

#THE 51%

Danger hotspots: U.S. among top 10 most dangerous countries for women

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

The waste land: Tackling France's illegal dumping

Read more

ENCORE!

Sharon Stone: 'It's time to understand that history repeats itself'

Read more

FOCUS

Mexican presidential frontrunner Obrador promises controversial amnesty plan

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Europe

Merkel's coalition in dount as interior minister 'offers resignation'

© Tobias Schwarz / AFP | German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Interior Minister Horst Seehofer attend an event to mark World Refugee Day on June 20, 2018 at the German Historical Museum in Berlin.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-07-02

Germany's interior minister Horst Seehofer said Sunday he wants to resign both his office and his position as head of the hardline conservative Bavarian CSU party, throwing into doubt the future of Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition government.

"He wants to step down as party chairman and interior minister" as he enjoys "no support", CSU party sources told AFP Sunday.

But CSU parliamentary group chief Alexander Dobrindt "does not want to accept Seehofer's resignation," participants in the party's hours-long huddle in Munich on Sunday said.

If Seehofer does resign, it is unclear whether the CSU would seek to remain in coalition with Merkel's CDU and offer a replacement interior minister.

Alternatively it could break up the two parties' decades-long alliance, effectively depriving Merkel of her majority in parliament and pitching Germany into uncharted political waters.

Seehofer and his party met Sunday seeking a response to a hard-fought agreement to reduce migration into the European Union and so-called "secondary migration" between member states hammered out by Merkel at a leaders' summit last week.

The CSU had pressured Merkel for weeks to either agree to its plan to turn away at the border asylum seekers already registered in other countries or to achieve EU deals that would have the same effect, setting her a deadline of Sunday July 1.

Sources said Seehofer complained in Sunday's closed meeting with party bosses that he had endured a "conversation with no effect" with the chancellor on Saturday about whether the EU-wide deal and string of bilateral agreements she struck met his demands.

Meanwhile, the general secretary of the CDU party Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said in Berlin the chancellor's camp was "united" behind "effective, humane solutions together with our European partners" after its own leadership gathering.

(AFP)

Date created : 2018-07-02

  • EUROPEAN UNION

    EU leaders reach pivotal deal on migration

    Read more

  • GERMANY

    Merkel faces defiance as poll shows support for tougher stance on migrants

    Read more

  • MIGRANTS

    EU split on migration at 'mother of all summits'

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility