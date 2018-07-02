Resurgent Brazil take on giant killers Mexico

Four years after their humiliation on home turf in the semi-finals against Germany, Brazil seem on solid form in Russia. But nothing can be taken for granted as they face on Monday the Mexico side that so shockingly felled their German antagonists.

The last of the great favourites after Germany and Spain were sent packing, Brazil have primed themselves to defeat Mexico with decisive 2-0 wins over Costa Rica and Serbia.

Although not exactly on the same level as the iconic, Pele-centred Brazil of 1970, who seized the Jules Rimet by elevating football to the most exquisite of art forms, Tite’s team showed commensurate competence in sailing through the group stage.

Outstanding talent Coutinho

This was exemplified by playmaker Philippe Coutinho, arguably their most exciting World Cup performer. Responsible for two crucial goals and one crucial assist in the three games so far, the Barcelona star combines sharp creative intelligence in midfield with calm, ruthless finishing skills in the box.

Coutinho is especially effective with these skills and in this position because of the opposition’s focus on Neymar, suggested Brazil legend Roberto Carlos. “The pressure is all on Neymar, then Coutinho shows up,” he noted.

Still recovering fitness after an ankle injury sustained in February, and following flaccid performances against Switzerland and Costa Rica, Neymar reimposed his presence against Serbia, drawing off defenders with surging runs and thus allowing Brazil’s wingers and attacking midfielders to create chances uninhibitedly.

That is while Mexico would be unwise to write off Neymar as an attacking force in his own right. After showing much improved pace and competence in the Serbia match, the PSG striker seems to be on an upward trajectory to display in the knockout stage the gifts that brought him 19 goals in 20 games for his club during his injury-marred 2017-18 season.

Brazil’s vulnerable central midfield

It is, however, notable that Neymar spent 36 percent of his time running in tracking back to help the midfield defend against Serbia. This points to a weakness for Brazil. They have so far played with Real Madrid’s Casemiro as their only out-and-out central midfielder, with Barcelona’s Paulinho positioned just ahead of him but ill-suited to defensive play. Consequently, Serbia’s star midfielders Nemanja Matic and Sergej Mlinkovic-Savic were given ample space and time to build up towards an attacking offensive.

This factor is particularly worrying for Brazil as they take on Mexico, seeing as the boy in green stunned Germany by ruthlessly exploiting their weakness in the same area. An ageing Sami Khedira and Mesut Ozil – like Paulinho, very much attacking, as opposed to defensive, midfielders – were repeatedly overrun by Mexico’s fast-paced and full-throated offensives on June 17.

These offensives owe much to Mexico’s three-man strike force of Javier Hernandez, Carlos Vela and Hirving Lozano. None of them playing at the highest level of the club game – at West Ham, Los Angeles FC and PSV respectively – the three of them play for their country with seemingly inexhaustible energy, constantly switching positions with each other and the midfielders with expert timing.

Mexico’s defensive weakness

Nevertheless, after Mexico torpedoed both Germany and South Korea, despite the mitigating factor that they had already qualified for the last 16, their 3-0 defeat to Sweden revealed a vulnerable underbelly. The Scandinavians’ approach of sending high, looping balls into the box exposed a lack of any significant aerial ability amongst the Mexican defence.

Then when the Swedish goalscoring started, early in the second half, Mexico’s confidence – the soaring swagger with which they dispatched their first two opponents – shattered. Their usual rapid passes and positional interchanges floundered, performed with an apparent lack of any conviction.

Given the phenomenal abilities of Coutinho and Neymar – not to mention those of Chelsea attacking midfielder Willian and Manchester City target man Gabriel Jesus – Tite’s side seem well positioned to play on these vulnerabilities.

With their route to the final no longer involving a chance for revenge against Germany, Brazil seem poised to do the second-best thing: to vanquish their humiliator’s humiliator.

