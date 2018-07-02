UCI clears Froome in doping case ahead of 2018 Tour de France start

Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome was cleared by cycling's world governing body (UCI) on Monday of any wrongdoing after he tested positive for excessive levels of the asthma drug Salbutamol.

Froome, 33, had tested positive for excessive levels of the drug following a urine sample at last September's Vuelta a Espana.

"On 28 June 2018, World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) informed the UCI that it would accept, based on the specific facts of the case, that Mr Froome’s sample results do not constitute an Adverse Analytical Finding," the UCI said in a statement.

"In light of WADA's unparalleled access to information and authorship of the salbutamol regime, the UCI has decided, based on WADA’s position, to close the proceedings against Mr Froome."

Grateful and relieved to finally put this chapter behind me, it has been an emotional 9 months. Thank you to all of those who have supported and believed in me throughout. pic.twitter.com/OGzsg83Gjj Chris Froome (@chrisfroome) July 2, 2018

The Kenyan-born British rider expressed his delight at being cleared by the sport's governing body in a statement released by Team Sky. "I am very pleased that the UCI has exonerated me," he said. "While this decision is obviously a big deal for me and the Team, it's also an important moment for cycling."

Froome said he is now looking forward to attempting to win a fifth Tour de France, which gets underway on Saturday.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP and REUTERS)

Date created : 2018-07-02