French president Macron in Nigeria to talk security with Buhari, boost cultural ties

Divison over Merkel's migrant deal

And in the end... Merkel wins : the coalition survives after border compromise

'We're not going to let Mali go to the dogs,' President Keita says

Director Brad Bird on new film 'Incredibles 2' and real-life superheroes

Chadian president tells FRANCE 24: We need 'financing' for G5 Sahel force

Colombia's Santos: 'Post-truths were applied' to FARC peace deal

Protest music and weed: Macron to visit Fela Kuti's nightclub in Nigeria

French business lobby group Medef elects new leader

Sports

England beat ill-disciplined Colombia on penalties after excruciating 1-1 draw

© Juan Mabromata, AFP | England's Harry Kane celebrates scoring his penalty in the shootout during the 2018 World Cup round of 16 football match against Colombia at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on July 3, 2018.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-07-03

England beat Colombia 4-3 on penalties on Tuesday after Eric Dier scored the decisive spot kick to send them through to a World Cup quarter-final against Sweden.

England had looked on course for their first win in a knockout round of a tournament in 12 years when captain Harry Kane struck a well-taken penalty in the 57th minute.

But Colombia defender Yerry Mina snatched a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser with his third goal in three matches to force extra time which ended with the game level at 1-1.

Sweden earlier beat Switzerland 1-0 in their last 16 game to advance.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2018-07-03

