Latest update : 2018-07-03
Colombia's Santos: 'Post-truths were applied' to FARC peace deal
As he nears the end of his second term as president of Colombia, Juan Manuel Santos granted an exclusive interview to FRANCE 24's Spanish channel in Bogota. Santos took stock of his eight years in power and discussed the historic peace deal he reached with the FARC rebels, which paved the way for disarming the guerrilla movement and transforming it into a political party. This peace deal is now under threat following the election of right-winger Ivan Duque as Colombia's new president.
