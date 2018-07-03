International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

THE INTERVIEW

Chadian president: We need 'financing, resources' for G5 Sahel force

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

Colombia's Santos: 'Post-truths were applied' to FARC peace deal

Read more

IN THE PRESS

Protest music and weed: Macron to visit Fela Kuti's nightclub in Nigeria

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

French business lobby group Medef elects new leader

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

AU summit: African leaders talk security, corruption and trade deals

Read more

THE DEBATE

Mexico's historic sweep: Can López Obrador make good on reform?

Read more

#TECH 24

Gaming addiction: Real or exaggerated?

Read more

FOCUS

Disappearances of Canada's indigenous women remain unsolved, decades on

Read more

ENCORE!

Music show: Sparky in the Clouds, Years and Years & Goldfrapp

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide
THE INTERVIEW

An interview with a French or international personality from the world of economics, politics, culture or diplomacy. Every Wednesday at 4.45 pm Paris time and Saturday at 7.45 am.

Latest update : 2018-07-03

Colombia's Santos: 'Post-truths were applied' to FARC peace deal

As he nears the end of his second term as president of Colombia, Juan Manuel Santos granted an exclusive interview to FRANCE 24's Spanish channel in Bogota. Santos took stock of his eight years in power and discussed the historic peace deal he reached with the FARC rebels, which paved the way for disarming the guerrilla movement and transforming it into a political party. This peace deal is now under threat following the election of right-winger Ivan Duque as Colombia's new president.

>> Colombia's next president: Duque defeats left-wing Petro in run-off

>> From the archives: Caught in the crossfire in Colombia

 

By Alvaro SIERRA

Archives

2018-07-03 Africa

Chadian president: We need 'financing, resources' for G5 Sahel force

During the African Union summit in the Mauritanian capital of Nouakchott, FRANCE 24 spoke to Chadian President Idriss Déby. He discussed the security situation in the Sahel...

Read more

2018-07-01 Africa

Mauritania's president: G5 Sahel anti-terror force plagued by security flaws

Ahead of the African Union summit in Nouakchott this Sunday, FRANCE 24 sat down with Mauritania’s President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz to discuss a number of issues, including his...

Read more

2018-06-29 Americas

Former US intelligence chief: Russia had 'profound impact' on 2016 election

James Clapper was the head of US intelligence under Barack Obama. He recently published his memoirs, entitled "Facts and Fears: Hard Truths from a Life in Intelligence". In an...

Read more

2018-06-28 Stephen CARROLL

From medicine to Facebook: The potential of artificial intelligence

What potential does artificial intelligence have to change our lives in the coming years, and what areas are companies like Facebook investing in? FRANCE 24’s Stephen Carroll...

Read more

See all the archives

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility