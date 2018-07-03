Merkel abandons open-door refugee policy to save government

German Chancellor Angela Merkel agreed to tighten border controls as part of a compromise on Monday that effectively ends her 2015 open-door refugee policy.

In high-stake talks overnight, Merkel reversed her stance on migration to end a rebellion led by her Interior Minister Horst Seehofer that threatened the survival of her fragile coalition government.

Merkel praised the political deal as a “very good compromise” that outlined a broader European solution. Seenhofer, meanwhile, withdrew his threat to resign over the issue, gloating that “it’s worth fighting for your convictions”.

In an accord both sides hailed as a victory, Merkel and Seehofer agreed to tighten border controls and set up closed holding centres to allow the speedy processing of asylum seekers and the repatriation of rejected applicants.

Those turned away would either be sent back to the EU countries that previously registered them, or to neighbouring Austria, pending an agreement with Vienna.

Seenhofer’s conservative CSU party in Bavaria state – which is a traditional ally of Merkel’s CDU party – called the policy proposal the last building block "in a turn-around on asylum policy" after a mass influx brought over one million migrants and refugees.

‘Internment camps’

But criticism and doubts were voiced quickly by other parties and groups, suggesting Merkel may only have won a temporary respite.

Refugee support group Pro Asyl slammed what it labelled "detention centres in no-man's land" and charged that German power politics were being played out "on the backs of those in need of protection".

Bernd Riexinger of the opposition far-left Die Linke party spoke of "mass internment camps" as proof that "humanity got lost along the way" and urged Merkel's other coalition ally, the Social Democrats (SPD), to reject the plan.

SPD leader Andrea Nahles voiced cautious support but said her party needed to discuss "many questions" on the plan with its experts before holding a joint party meeting with the CDU/CSU bloc at 1600 GMT Tuesday.

One of the SPD's migration experts, Aziz Bozkurt, was withering, charging that the proposed holding centres would be "impractical and fully on track with the AfD" – the far-right party that has railed most loudly against immigrants.

'Toxic mood'

The deal announced overnight ended Merkel's worst crisis to date after she faced down an unprecedented insurrection by Seehofer.

A failure to defuse the open conflict would have threatened an end to their 70-year party alliance, a scenario which would have forced Merkel to find new partners or call fresh elections.

Leading newspaper Bild – which had called the weeks-long battle "Merkel's endgame" after 12 years in power – gave a lukewarm welcome to the face-saving agreement.

"The CDU and CSU have now struck a deal they could have reached three years ago," it said, referring to the peak of the mass migrant influx in mid-2015.

"It's possible that this solution will work," Bild said in its commentary. "But it's certain that the mood in a coalition has never been as toxic as in this one."

The opposition pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) said they supported steps against such migration within the EU but also took a snipe, saying the deal's effectiveness remained "completely open".

The main problem was that it relies on pacts with other EU states that "remain to be agreed at a future stage," said FDP parliamentary chief Marco Buschmann.

A question mark hovered over Merkel's hopes that Austria will willingly take back some of the rejected asylum seekers.

Austria’s government responded on Tuesday by warning that it could take steps to protect its borders.

“We will be obliged to take measures to avoid disadvantages for Austria and its people,” it said in a statement.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

Date created : 2018-07-03