Chadian president: We need 'financing, resources' for G5 Sahel force

An interview with a French or international personality from the world of economics, politics, culture or diplomacy. Every Wednesday at 4.45 pm Paris time and Saturday at 7.45 am.
2018-07-03 Americas
Colombia's Santos: 'Post-truths were applied' to FARC peace deal
As he nears the end of his second term as president of Colombia, Juan Manuel Santos granted an exclusive interview to FRANCE 24's Spanish channel in Bogota. Santos took stock of...
2018-07-01 Africa
Mauritania's president: G5 Sahel anti-terror force plagued by security flaws
Ahead of the African Union summit in Nouakchott this Sunday, FRANCE 24 sat down with Mauritania’s President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz to discuss a number of issues, including his...
2018-06-29 Americas
Former US intelligence chief: Russia had 'profound impact' on 2016 election
James Clapper was the head of US intelligence under Barack Obama. He recently published his memoirs, entitled "Facts and Fears: Hard Truths from a Life in Intelligence". In an...
2018-06-28 Stephen CARROLL
From medicine to Facebook: The potential of artificial intelligence
What potential does artificial intelligence have to change our lives in the coming years, and what areas are companies like Facebook investing in? FRANCE 24’s Stephen Carroll...