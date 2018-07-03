International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

THE INTERVIEW

Chadian president tells FRANCE 24: We need 'financing' for G5 Sahel force

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

Colombia's Santos: 'Post-truths were applied' to FARC peace deal

Read more

IN THE PRESS

Protest music and weed: Macron to visit Fela Kuti's nightclub in Nigeria

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

French business lobby group Medef elects new leader

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

AU summit: African leaders talk security, corruption and trade deals

Read more

THE DEBATE

Mexico's historic sweep: Can López Obrador make good on reform?

Read more

#TECH 24

Gaming addiction: Real or exaggerated?

Read more

FOCUS

Disappearances of Canada's indigenous women remain unsolved, decades on

Read more

ENCORE!

Music show: Sparky in the Clouds, Years and Years & Goldfrapp

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Africa

Islamist-backed candidate becomes first woman mayor of Tunis

© Fethi Belaid, AFP | The elected candidate of the Islamist party Ennahdha, Souad Abderrahim, attends the mayor of the city of Tunis elections on July 3, 2018.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-07-03

Islamist-backed candidate Souad Abderrahim defeated a city official who served under ousted despot Zine el Abidine Ben Ali on Tuesday to become the first woman mayor of the Tunisian capital.

"I dedicate this victory to all Tunisian women," Abderrahim said. "My first task will be to improve the face of Tunis."

Deteriorating waste disposal services have blighted the capital since Ben Ali's 2011 overthrow in the first of that year's Arab Spring uprisings.

The 53-year-old manager of a pharmaceutical firm, known for her pant suits and blow-drys, has risen to the fore as one of the new faces of veteran Islamist party Ennahdha as it seeks to modernise its image.

Although she is a member of the party's politburo, she stood as an independent in the May 6 municipal election, in which she headed the Ennahdha list.

With 21 seats out of 60, the list emerged as the largest on the city council but well short of a majority.

Abderrahim won election as mayor in a second round of voting by councillors which was boycotted by left-wing and centrist parties who refused to support the candidates of either of the main parties.

She defeated Kamel Idir, candidate of the Nidaa Tounes party of President Beji Caid Essebsi, by 26 votes to 22.

(AFP)

Date created : 2018-07-03

  • TUNISIA

    Tunisia's interior minister fired after deadly migrant shipwreck

    Read more

  • TUNISIA

    Dozens of migrants drown after boat sinks off Tunisian coast

    Read more

  • TUNISIA

    Turnout low as Tunisia holds first free muncipal elections

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility