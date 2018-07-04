Zuma will remain in ANC until 'last day of his life,' says Ramaphosa

Latest update : 2018-07-04
An interview with a French or international personality from the world of economics, politics, culture or diplomacy. Every Wednesday at 4.45 pm Paris time and Saturday at 7.45 am.
COMMENT(S)
Archives
2018-07-03 Africa
'We're not going to let Mali go to the dogs,' President Keita says
Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita granted an interview to FRANCE 24 on the sidelines of the African Union summit in Nouakchott, Mauritania. Keita discussed the recent...
2018-07-03 Africa
Chadian president tells FRANCE 24: We need 'financing' for G5 Sahel force
During the African Union summit in the Mauritanian capital of Nouakchott, FRANCE 24 spoke to Chadian President Idriss Déby. He discussed the security situation in the Sahel...
2018-07-03 Americas
Colombia's Santos: 'Post-truths were applied' to FARC peace deal
As he nears the end of his second term as president of Colombia, Juan Manuel Santos granted an exclusive interview to FRANCE 24's Spanish channel in Bogota. Santos took stock of...
2018-07-01 Africa
Mauritania's president: G5 Sahel anti-terror force plagued by security flaws
Ahead of the African Union summit in Nouakchott this Sunday, FRANCE 24 sat down with Mauritania’s President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz to discuss a number of issues, including his...