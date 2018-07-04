International News 24/7

 

Zuma will remain in ANC until 'last day of his life,' says Ramaphosa

'At last!' Sigh of relief after English side knocks out Colombia in World Cup

Palestinian minors face Israeli military justice

Italian businesses fret over new government's labour reforms

France's Macron in Nigeria to talk security with Buhari, boost cultural ties

Divisions over Merkel's migrant deal

And in the end... Merkel wins: German coalition survives after border compromise

'We're not going to let Mali go to the dogs,' President Keita says

Director Brad Bird on new film 'Incredibles 2' and real-life superheroes

THE INTERVIEW

An interview with a French or international personality from the world of economics, politics, culture or diplomacy. Every Wednesday at 4.45 pm Paris time and Saturday at 7.45 am.

Latest update : 2018-07-04

Zuma will remain in ANC until 'last day of his life,' says Ramaphosa

Responding to reports that Jacob Zuma could split the ruling African National Congress, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa insisted his predecessor would never quit or split the party, in an exclusive interview with FRANCE 24. He was speaking on the sidelines of the African Union summit in Nouakchott, Mauritania.

By Marc PERELMAN

Archives

2018-07-03 Africa

'We're not going to let Mali go to the dogs,' President Keita says

Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita granted an interview to FRANCE 24 on the sidelines of the African Union summit in Nouakchott, Mauritania. Keita discussed the recent...

2018-07-03 Africa

Chadian president tells FRANCE 24: We need 'financing' for G5 Sahel force

During the African Union summit in the Mauritanian capital of Nouakchott, FRANCE 24 spoke to Chadian President Idriss Déby. He discussed the security situation in the Sahel...

2018-07-03 Americas

Colombia's Santos: 'Post-truths were applied' to FARC peace deal

As he nears the end of his second term as president of Colombia, Juan Manuel Santos granted an exclusive interview to FRANCE 24's Spanish channel in Bogota. Santos took stock of...

2018-07-01 Africa

Mauritania's president: G5 Sahel anti-terror force plagued by security flaws

Ahead of the African Union summit in Nouakchott this Sunday, FRANCE 24 sat down with Mauritania’s President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz to discuss a number of issues, including his...

