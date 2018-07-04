International News 24/7

 

France

Watch: FRANCE 24-RFI’s exclusive interview with President Macron

Latest update : 2018-07-04

French President Emmanuel Macron discussed France’s relationship with the African continent in an interview with Claudy Siar of FRANCE 24's sister radio station RFI during his recent visit to the southern Nigerian city of Lagos.

Date created : 2018-07-04

