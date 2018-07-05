Gloria Gaynor: Surviving and thriving, 40 years on

Latest update : 2018-07-05
How do artists and writers see the world? We take you to the crossroads where culture meets the news and engages with what's happening in our lives today. From Monday to Friday at 12.15 pm Paris time.
COMMENT(S)
Archives
2018-07-04 Eve JACKSON
Film show: The Feminist Superhero
From animation to documentary, film critic Lisa Nesselson speaks to Eve Jackson about "The Incredibles 2", "Woman at War", "Four Sisters" and "One Sings and The Other Doesn't".
2018-07-03 Lisa NESSELSON
Director Brad Bird on new film 'Incredibles 2' and real-life superheroes
You may not know American director Brad Bird's name, but if you go to the movies, chances are he has entertained you for the past 20 years. A gifted animator, he directed the...
2018-07-02 Richelle HARRISON PLESSE
Music show: Sparky in the Clouds, Years and Years & Goldfrapp
Mixing blues and folk with ethereal vocal harmonies, the Anglo-French trio Sparky in the Clouds weave together different musical genres, influences and cultures to create their...
2018-06-29 Dheepthika LAURENT
Sharon Stone: 'It's time to understand that history repeats itself'
She's bold, sensual and talented. Hollywood actress Sharon Stone speaks to FRANCE 24 at the French premiere of her documentary, "An Undeniable Voice". Staying in Paris, a new...