Are the French really bad drivers?

Gloria Gaynor: Surviving and thriving, 40 years on

Test-tube rhino babies: Can IVF save the northern white species?

Uber vs yellow cabs: A living nightmare for New York taxi drivers

Migration 'not just a security issue,' says France's Macron

Bitcoin bubble: Can cryptocurrencies recover from their price plunge?

Will French workers have to retire later?

UN says 800,000 people forced to flee violence in southern Ethiopia

Power grab? Protests in Poland as government forces out judges

How do artists and writers see the world? We take you to the crossroads where culture meets the news and engages with what's happening in our lives today. From Monday to Friday at 12.15 pm Paris time.

Latest update : 2018-07-05

Forty years after recording one of the most enduring songs of all time, the queen of disco Gloria Gaynor speaks to Eve Jackson about how "I Will Survive" became her personal mantra while facing her own hardships of abuse, divorce and paralysis. She talks about the book she wrote, gathering the stories of people empowered by her hit song, and reminisces about how it became the unofficial anthem for the French football team when they won the 1998 football World Cup.

By Eve JACKSON

2018-07-04 Eve JACKSON

Film show: The Feminist Superhero

From animation to documentary, film critic Lisa Nesselson speaks to Eve Jackson about "The Incredibles 2", "Woman at War", "Four Sisters" and "One Sings and The Other Doesn't".

2018-07-03 Lisa NESSELSON

Director Brad Bird on new film 'Incredibles 2' and real-life superheroes

You may not know American director Brad Bird's name, but if you go to the movies, chances are he has entertained you for the past 20 years. A gifted animator, he directed the...

2018-07-02 Richelle HARRISON PLESSE

Music show: Sparky in the Clouds, Years and Years & Goldfrapp

Mixing blues and folk with ethereal vocal harmonies, the Anglo-French trio Sparky in the Clouds weave together different musical genres, influences and cultures to create their...

2018-06-29 Dheepthika LAURENT

Sharon Stone: 'It's time to understand that history repeats itself'

She's bold, sensual and talented. Hollywood actress Sharon Stone speaks to FRANCE 24 at the French premiere of her documentary, "An Undeniable Voice". Staying in Paris, a new...

