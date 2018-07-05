International News 24/7

 

FRENCH CONNECTIONS

Are the French really bad drivers?

ENCORE!

Gloria Gaynor: Surviving and thriving, 40 years on

IN THE PRESS

Test-tube rhino babies: Can IVF save the northern white species?

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

Uber vs yellow cabs: A living nightmare for New York taxi drivers

THE INTERVIEW

Migration 'not just a security issue,' says France's Macron

PEOPLE & PROFIT

Bitcoin bubble: Can cryptocurrencies recover from their price plunge?

BUSINESS DAILY

Will French workers have to retire later?

EYE ON AFRICA

UN says 800,000 people forced to flee violence in southern Ethiopia

THE DEBATE

Power grab? Protests in Poland as government forces out judges

FRENCH CONNECTIONS

A quirky, insider’s guide to understanding France and the French, from the sublime to the ridiculous. Thursday at 1.45 pm.

Latest update : 2018-07-05

Are the French really bad drivers?

French people have the reputation of being pretty reckless behind the wheel, but how true is that stereotype? Despite regular traffic violations, the number of deaths on French roads has dropped in recent years thanks to tough government policies. Meanwhile, we take a closer look at the French licence, which is notoriously hard to get, and other intricacies of driving in France.

By Florence VILLEMINOT

Archives

2018-06-29 Florence VILLEMINOT

Parlez-vous français? The ins and outs of the French language

In this episode of French Connections Plus, we explore the ins and outs of the French language. Once the language of diplomacy, French is still influential around the world,...

2018-06-21 Florence VILLEMINOT

Allez les Bleus! Exploring France's love of football

With the World Cup in full swing, we explore France's love of football, the so-called national sport. Many people hope Team France (known as "Les Bleus") will repeat history and...

2018-06-07 Florence VILLEMINOT

No smoking: Is a major cultural change underway in France?

When you think about a stereotypical French person, you often imagine them with a glass of wine in one hand and a cigarette in the other - but how true is that cliché? The idea...

2018-05-31 Sport

Game, set and match: France's love of Roland-Garros

This week we explore the ins and outs of the French Open, known as Roland-Garros here in France. The tennis tournament is one of the four Grand Slam tournaments in the calendar...

