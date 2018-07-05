Are the French really bad drivers?

Latest update : 2018-07-05
A quirky, insider’s guide to understanding France and the French, from the sublime to the ridiculous. Thursday at 1.45 pm.
2018-06-29 Florence VILLEMINOT
Parlez-vous français? The ins and outs of the French language
In this episode of French Connections Plus, we explore the ins and outs of the French language. Once the language of diplomacy, French is still influential around the world,...
2018-06-21 Florence VILLEMINOT
Allez les Bleus! Exploring France's love of football
With the World Cup in full swing, we explore France's love of football, the so-called national sport. Many people hope Team France (known as "Les Bleus") will repeat history and...
2018-06-07 Florence VILLEMINOT
No smoking: Is a major cultural change underway in France?
When you think about a stereotypical French person, you often imagine them with a glass of wine in one hand and a cigarette in the other - but how true is that cliché? The idea...
2018-05-31 Sport
Game, set and match: France's love of Roland-Garros
This week we explore the ins and outs of the French Open, known as Roland-Garros here in France. The tennis tournament is one of the four Grand Slam tournaments in the calendar...