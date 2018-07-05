International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

Uber vs yellow cabs: A living nightmare for New York taxi drivers

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

Migration 'not just a security issue,' says France's Macron

Read more

PEOPLE & PROFIT

Bitcoin bubble: Can cryptocurrencies recover from their price plunge?

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Will French workers have to retire later?

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

UN says 800,000 people forced to flee violence in southern Ethiopia

Read more

THE DEBATE

Power grab? Protests in Poland as government forces out judges

Read more

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

Actress Fatima Al-Banawi on the wind of change for women in Saudi Arabia

Read more

FOCUS

Video: German courts overwhelmed by asylum claims

Read more

PERSPECTIVE

Olympic swimming champion Yannick Agnel: 'You can win without doping'

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Culture

Claude Lanzmann, director of Holocaust documentary ‘Shoah’, dies at 92

© Joel Saget, AFP | French filmmaker Claude Lanzmann poses in Paris on February 11, 2016.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2018-07-05

French filmmaker Claude Lanzmann, who was best known for the epic documentary “Shoah” – a nine-and-a-half hour long account of the Holocaust – has died in Paris at the age of 92.

Lanzmann’s death was first reported by French newspaper Le Monde, and later confirmed by his publisher Gallimard.

Lanzmann was born on November 27, 1925 in Bois-Colombe, a small suburb northwest of Paris. His family emigrated to France from eastern Europe at the end of the 19th century.

He fought in the resistance in the central French city of Clermont-Ferrand during World War II. Following the war, he met the philosopher Jean-Paul Sartre, with whom he became close. Lanzmann lived with Sartre’s longtime companion Simone de Beauvoir from 1952-1959 and was chief editor of the journal Les Temps Modernes, founded by Sartre and de Beauvoir.

The filmmaker garnered widespread acclaim in 1985 for the documentary “Shoah”, which tells the story of the Holocaust through a series of interviews with both perpetrators and survivors. It took Lanzmann 11 years to make and won several prominent awards, including the New York Film Critics Circle Award for best non-fiction film.

Date created : 2018-07-05

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility