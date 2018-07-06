Djibouti's khat, an expensive habit

In the small east African nation of Djibouti, almost half of all men use khat as a stimulant. Chewing khat leaves produces similar effects to amphetamine use. Some 40% of the average household budget is spent on khat, a huge financial drain in a country where almost half the population is unemployed. Khat also creates severe health problems.

Nevertheless, khat is legal. It’s a big money earner for the state, which has a monopoly on its sale. This situation impedes the government’s efforts to fight addiction to the drug. Our reporters went to Djibouti to find out more.

This report was awarded the 2017 Rotary / FRANCE 24 prize for young video journalist.

By Bastien DELAUBERT , Fabien FOUGÈRE