Djibouti's khat, an expensive habit

'Deepfake' blurs the lines between reality and fiction

Legendary French filmmaker Claude Lanzmann dies aged 92

Feminism and diplomacy: Putting equality first when drafting foreign policy

The papers go football crazy

Haute Couture, winter 2018: Chanel's green wedding dress, Dior's warrior princesses

US trade war with China kicks off with tariffs on $34 billion of Chinese goods

The fall of an empire: Gupta family faces justice in South Africa

French development aid: 'It's no longer about aid, it's all about investment'

An in-depth report by our senior reporters and team of correspondents from around the world. Every Saturday at 9.10 pm Paris time. Or you can catch it online from Friday.

Latest update : 2018-07-06

Djibouti's khat, an expensive habit

In the small east African nation of Djibouti, almost half of all men use khat as a stimulant. Chewing khat leaves produces similar effects to amphetamine use. Some 40% of the average household budget is spent on khat, a huge financial drain in a country where almost half the population is unemployed. Khat also creates severe health problems.

Nevertheless, khat is legal. It’s a big money earner for the state, which has a monopoly on its sale. This situation impedes the government’s efforts to fight addiction to the drug. Our reporters went to Djibouti to find out more.

This report was awarded the 2017 Rotary / FRANCE 24 prize for young video journalist.

By Bastien DELAUBERT , Fabien FOUGÈRE

2018-06-29 Americas

Video: Inside Nicaragua’s rebel stronghold of Masaya

More than 200 people have been killed in the unprecedented wave of unrest sweeping Nicaragua in recent months. In mid-April, plans for social security reform sparked protests and...

2018-06-22 Europe

Video: Turkey tracks down the opposition, beyond its borders

Ahead of Sunday’s presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkey, our reporter went to meet members of the Turkish opposition, who have received little airtime in the...

2018-06-15 Africa

Video: Fishing far from home, from Senegal to Brittany

In the western French region of Brittany, Senegalese fishermen board trawlers in the early morning to catch fish for the local markets of Guilvinec and Lorient. They have come to...

2018-06-08 Europe

Video: Meeting Russia’s World Cup volunteers

More than 35,000 people will work without pay for FIFA during the 2018 World Cup in Russia. These volunteers will welcome guests in the 11 host cities, help translate, handle...

