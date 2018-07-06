Syria regime takes control of Naseeb border crossing, a key passage

Syrian government forces reached a vital border crossing with Jordan on Friday, state media reported. The capture of Naseeb border crossing comes as another victory for President Assad.

State news agency SANA said the capture of the Naseeb border crossing happened Friday afternoon after a deal was reached between rebels and Russian mediators to end fighting in southern Syria. Syrian government forces raisend the national flag there, for the first time in years.

Earlier on Friday, rebels said they reached an agreement with Russian mediators in the southern province of Deraa and surrender the Naseeb crossing point. The agreement was reached following an intense aerial campaign by government forces and Russian allies, and the capture of new areas along the border.

Ibrahim Jabawi, spokesman for the rebels' joint operations room, said they have reached an agreement with the Russians in which insurgents will begin to hand over some of their heavy weapons in return for a government pullout from several villages.

Jabawi added that Russian military police would deploy along the border with Jordan, including the Naseeb border crossing, and that rebels opposed to the deal will be evacuated to rebel-held regions in northern Syria.

The capture of the Naseeb border crossing is another victory for President Bashar Assad's forces, who have regained control of most of the area's key cities from insurgents in recent years with the help of Russia and Iran.

Rebels seized control of the crossing in 2015, cutting a major lifeline for Syrian exports and disrupting a major trade route between Syria, Jordan, Lebanon and oil-rich gulf counties.

Syrian government forces launched a wide offensive on June 19 to retake Daraa and the nearby Quneitra region that borders the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. The attack has displaced some 330,000 people and left dozens dead.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said 159 civilians have been killed since the offensive began two weeks ago, including 33 children.

Nabaa Media, an opposition activist collective, said the latest government assault on the area killed several people including a woman and her four children in a rebel-held village in Daraa. The U.N. children's agency, UNICEF, said in a statement Friday it received "horrific reports" of an entire family including four children being killed.

Earlier on Friday, the government-controlled Central Military Media said government forces now control most of the towns and villages on the eastern side of southern Daraa province.

(AP)

