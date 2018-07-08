International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

REPORTERS

Video: The Foreign Legion, another French exception

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

We Eat Africa Festival: Meet the Chefs embodying the diversity of African cuisine

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Novichok II, the anti-Merkel front, remembering Claude Lanzmann

Read more

REPORTERS

Djibouti's khat, an expensive habit

Read more

#TECH 24

'Deepfake' blurs the lines between reality and fiction

Read more

ENCORE!

Legendary French filmmaker Claude Lanzmann dies aged 92

Read more

#THE 51%

Feminism and diplomacy: Putting equality first when drafting foreign policy

Read more

IN THE PRESS

The papers go football crazy

Read more

FASHION

Haute Couture, winter 2018: Chanel's green wedding dress, Dior's warrior princesses

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Africa

Deadly attack on Tunisia security forces near Algeria border

© Fathi Nasri / AFP | Tunisian men salute National Guard forces on March 19, 2018, in the southern Ben Guerdane region after they exchanged fire and shot two men suspected of belonging to a jihadist group.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-07-08

Six members of Tunisia's security forces were killed Sunday in a "terrorist attack" near the border with Algeria, the interior ministry said.

Militants present in rural parts of Tunisia occasionally target security forces, but Sunday's toll was the highest since 2015, a year in which Islamist militants carried out three major attacks.

The police unit from Gar Dimaou in the region of Jendouba was ambushed during a regular patrol, TAP reported.

"The terrorist attackers threw a grenade at the first security car and there were confrontations with firearms," the report cited a security source as saying.

One of the Arab world's most secular nations, Tunisia became a target for militants after being hailed as a beacon of democratic change with an uprising against autocrat Zine Abidine Ben Ali in 2011.

Some militants operate in remote areas near the border with Algeria, which has been fighting the remnants of a major Islamist insurgency in the 1990s.

Two of the attacks in 2015 were against tourists, the first at a museum in Tunis and the second on a beach in Sousse. The third targeted presidential guards in the capital, killing 12. All three attacks were claimed by the Islamic State group.

Tourism, after collapsing, has since gradually recovered.

The government has maintained a state of emergency, allowing it greater powers in its attempts to dismantle militant networks.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2018-07-08

  • TUNISIA

    Islamist-backed candidate becomes first woman mayor of Tunis

    Read more

  • TUNISIA

    Tunisia's interior minister fired after deadly migrant shipwreck

    Read more

  • TUNISIA

    Turnout low as Tunisia holds first free muncipal elections

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility