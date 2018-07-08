International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

REPORTERS

Video: The Foreign Legion, another French exception

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

We Eat Africa Festival: Meet the Chefs embodying the diversity of African cuisine

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Novichok II, the anti-Merkel front, remembering Claude Lanzmann

Read more

REPORTERS

Djibouti's khat, an expensive habit

Read more

#TECH 24

'Deepfake' blurs the lines between reality and fiction

Read more

ENCORE!

Legendary French filmmaker Claude Lanzmann dies aged 92

Read more

#THE 51%

Feminism and diplomacy: Putting equality first when drafting foreign policy

Read more

IN THE PRESS

The papers go football crazy

Read more

FASHION

Haute Couture, winter 2018: Chanel's green wedding dress, Dior's warrior princesses

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Americas

Judge orders Brazil's Lula to be released, but another says wait

© Nelson Almeida, AFP | In this file picture taken on January 25, 2018, former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva gestures during a campaign rally to launch his presidential candidacy for the upcoming October elections.

Video by Catherine Osborn

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2018-07-08

A Brazilian appeals court judge has ordered former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva released from jail — but another judge has asked the police to hold off on the order.

Judge Sergio Moro, who sent Lula to prison in April for a bribery conviction, said that the appeals court judge lacked authority to issue an order freeing the former president for campaigning in the run-up to the October vote.

Polls suggest the leftist icon could win a third term, but Brazilian electoral law forbids politicians from running for office within eight years of being found guilty of a crime.

Still, an electoral court may not issue a final ruling barring Lula from the presidential race until next month. Sunday's legal back-and-forth may encourage supporters holding out hope that he can still return to unite Brazil's left.

Appeals court Judge Rogerio Favreto, who served in the Justice Ministry under Lula and was appointed by his handpicked successor, said in his order that for now the former president should have the same conditions to campaign as other candidates.

However, Moro said the chief justice on the appeals court instructed him not to free Lula immediately. Soon thereafter, another appellate judge responsible for the former president's case issued a decision that he should not be released.

The former president is serving time for taking bribes from an engineering firm in return for help landing contracts with a state firm. He faces another six trials for other corruption allegations. Lula has denied all wrongdoing.

In polling scenarios including Lula in the race, he wins more than twice the support of his nearest challenger. When he is left out, a third of respondents say they would spoil their ballots or leave them blank.

That has made it harder for leftist candidates such as former Ceara Governor Ciro Gomes to build momentum in a highly fragmented field.

Support for former Sao Paulo Mayor Fernando Haddad would more than triple with Lula's backing, lifting him to second in the race, according to a survey last month.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)

Date created : 2018-07-08

  • BRAZIL

    Jailed ex-president Lula would win Brazil's election if allowed to run, says poll

    Read more

  • BRAZIL

    After dramatic standoff, Brazil's Lula surrenders to police

    Read more

  • BRAZIL

    Supporters block Brazil's Lula from surrendering to police

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility