International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

REPORTERS

Video: The Foreign Legion, another French exception

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

We Eat Africa Festival: Meet the Chefs embodying the diversity of African cuisine

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Novichok II, the anti-Merkel front, remembering Claude Lanzmann

Read more

REPORTERS

Djibouti's khat, an expensive habit

Read more

#TECH 24

'Deepfake' blurs the lines between reality and fiction

Read more

ENCORE!

Legendary French filmmaker Claude Lanzmann dies aged 92

Read more

#THE 51%

Feminism and diplomacy: Putting equality first when drafting foreign policy

Read more

IN THE PRESS

The papers go football crazy

Read more

FASHION

Haute Couture, winter 2018: Chanel's green wedding dress, Dior's warrior princesses

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Sports

Sagan wins Stage 2 of Tour de France to take early lead

© Marco Bertorello, AFP | Slovakia's Peter Sagan gestures as he celebrates after crossing the finish line to win the second stage of the 105th edition of the Tour de France.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-07-08

World champion Peter Sagan won a sprint finish to claim the second stage of the Tour de France and the race's overall lead on Sunday.

The Slovakian rider for Bora-Hansgrohe edged Sonny Colbrelli at the finish line.

Sagan won the flat 182.5-kilometer (113.4-mile) leg from Mouilleron-Saint-Germain to the department capital of La Roche-sur-Yon in just over four hours.

Sagan, the three-time reigning world champion, came up short in the opening stage's sprint when he crossed second behind winner Fernando Gaviria.

(AP)

Date created : 2018-07-08

  • SPORT

    UCI clears Froome in doping case ahead of 2018 Tour de France start

    Read more

  • CYCLING

    Tour de France winner Froome fails drugs test for asthma medication

    Read more

  • SPORT

    Cycling ace Alberto Contador set to retire after Tour of Spain

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility