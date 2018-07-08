International News 24/7

 

Middle East

Several killed, dozens injured in Turkey train derailment

© DHA, AFP | People and rescuers carry an injured woman after a train accident at Corlu district in Tekirdag, on July 8, 2018.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-07-08

At least 10 people were killed and more than 70 injured Sunday when multiple cars of a train derailed in western Turkey, a Turkish official said.

Health Ministry Undersecretary Eyup Gumus put the number of fatalities at 10 and the people injured at 73 based on initial reports from the scene, according to Turkey's official Anadolu news agency.

Turkish media reported that the train left Edirne, on the border with Greece, bound for Istanbul with 360 passengers. The train derailed in a village in Tekirdag province.

An unnamed survivor told the private DHA news agency she was riding in one of the derailed cars when it went off the tracks.

"There were deaths immediately, people whose legs were crushed. It was a horrible accident," DHA quoted her saying.

A photograph of the site showed collapsed ground under the rails. Video footage captured overturned cars and several people being carried away on stretchers.

Tekirdag governor Mehmet Ceyhan said the area where the derailment happened was muddy from heavy rain and difficult to reach.

Emergency services and military helicopters arrived at the scene. The local Corlu municipality tweeted hospitals needed blood donations for the injured.

(AP)

Date created : 2018-07-08

