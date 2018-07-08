International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

REPORTERS

Video: The Foreign Legion, another French exception

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

We Eat Africa Festival: Meet the Chefs embodying the diversity of African cuisine

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Novichok II, the anti-Merkel front, remembering Claude Lanzmann

Read more

REPORTERS

Djibouti's khat, an expensive habit

Read more

#TECH 24

'Deepfake' blurs the lines between reality and fiction

Read more

ENCORE!

Legendary French filmmaker Claude Lanzmann dies aged 92

Read more

#THE 51%

Feminism and diplomacy: Putting equality first when drafting foreign policy

Read more

IN THE PRESS

The papers go football crazy

Read more

FASHION

Haute Couture, winter 2018: Chanel's green wedding dress, Dior's warrior princesses

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Europe

Woman poisoned with nerve agent in England dies

© Niklas Hallen, AFP | Pedestrians walk past police officers standing guard near barriers across Rollestone Street, outside the John Baker House Sanctuary Supported Living in Salisbury, southern England, on July 8, 2018.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-07-08

British police say a woman who was exposed to a nerve agent in southern England has died.

London's Metropolitan Police said 44-year-old Dawn Sturgess died Sunday in a hospital in Salisbury.

Sturgess had been hospitalized after falling ill on June 30 along with 45-year-old Charlie Rowley.

Police say they were exposed to Novichok, the same type of nerve agent used to poison former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, in Salisbury In March.

Police suspect they were exposed through a contaminated item left over from the first attack, which Britain blames on Russia. Russia has denied the allegation.

(AP)

Date created : 2018-07-08

  • UK

    British pair poisoned with nerve agent Novichok, say police

    Read more

  • UK

    Two hospitalised in Salisbury after contact with ‘unknown substance’

    Read more

  • UNITED KINGDOM

    Poisoned ex-spy Skripal discharged from UK hospital

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility