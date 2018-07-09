International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

FOCUS

Parallel justice: How India's traditional councils are failing women

Read more

TALKING EUROPE

German MEP David McAllister: 'We need more solidarity in the EU over migrants'

Read more

TALKING EUROPE

Fake news fightback: Should and could disinformation be banned ?

Read more

ENCORE!

Beninese diva Angélique Kidjo reimagines iconic Talking Heads disc 'Remain in Light'

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

ICRC chief: 'Long way to go' until Rohingya refugees can return to Myanmar

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Spanish rosé passed off as French for years

Read more

PERSPECTIVE

'How could they be terrorists, when their only weapon was a book?'

Read more

THE OBSERVERS

Revealed: the decomposing bodies in Kinshasa's morgue; and the dangerous conditions for migrant workers in Malaysia

Read more

IN THE PRESS

Ethiopia's Nelson Mandela? How PM Abiy Ahmed is upending politics

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Sports

Tour de France: BMC win team time trial, Froome back in the mix

© Marco Bertorello, AFP | Riders of USA's BMC Racing cycling team cross the finish line of the third stage of the 105th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, a 35.5 km team time-trial around Cholet, western France, on July 9, 2018.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-07-09

Defending champion Chris Froome made up for some lost time at the Tour de France on Monday although Team Sky narrowly missed out on victory in the third stage, a 35.5-km team time trial won by American outfit BMC Racing.

The Briton had lost 51 seconds to some of his main rivals after a crash in the opening stage but his team's efforts against the clock around Cholet put him back in contention.

BMC clocked 38 minutes 46 seconds as their Belgian rider Greg van Avermaet took the overall leader’s yellow jersey, with Sky in second place four seconds behind.

“It’s a dream. We rode a good time trial and the whole team worked hard,” said Van Avermaet. “We’ve got some specialists in the team, I’m so happy we got this collective victory.”

Overall, Froome is in 18th place, 55 seconds off the pace and still 44 behind 2017 Giro d’Italia winner Dutchman Tom Dumoulin, who with Team Sunweb only lost seven seconds to the Briton on Monday.

Among the top contenders, last year’s runner-up Rigoberto Uran of Colombia is 10th, 35 seconds behind.

Froome's Sky team mate Geraint Thomas could however prove a thorn in his side as the Welshman, who underlined his credentials by winning the Criterium du Dauphine last month, is third overall, 52 seconds ahead of his leader.

It was all about the team for Thomas, though, even if he missed out on the yellow jersey by three seconds.

"A bit disappointed not to win but it was a technical race because of the wind, changes of direction, up and down as well. We did well as a team but disappointed not to take the win, we were so close,” he said.

"To be honest I didn’t even think about it (the yellow jersey), it was just about winning the stage. Close but not quite quick enough.”

Among Froome’s main rivals, France’s Romain Bardet lost 1:15 on Monday and now trails the Briton by 20 seconds.

“We rode a decent time trial and even if we still lost a lot of time I’m relieved,” said Bardet.

“I’m only some 20 seconds behind Froome so it’s not that much. We’re on track but there’s still so much to go through.”

Movistar lost 53 seconds, which leaves Colombian Nairo Quintana, twice runner-up, 1:13 behind Froome – a massive amount of time after only three days of racing.

Australian Richie Porte, who had also lost 51 seconds in the first stage after being delayed behind a pile-up, benefited from his BMC team’s performance to move up to 14th, four seconds ahead of Froome.

Tuesday’s fourth stage is a 195-km flat ride from La Baule to Sarzeau.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2018-07-09

  • SPORT

    Sagan wins second stage of Tour de France to take early lead

    Read more

  • SPORT

    UCI clears Froome in doping case ahead of 2018 Tour de France start

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility